Fan campaign to save ‘Station 19’ from cancellation ramps up

A fan-led campaign to save Station 19 from cancellation has reached new heights.
Crowd-funded by fans, a billboard in Times Square shared the fan campaign with thousands of onlookers on February 14.
Here’s our first #SaveStation19 billboard! 🔥
The one-month countdown to season 7 is on, and while we wait, we fight for it not to be the last.
Remember to sign and share the petition, and tune in to Station 19 on March 14, at 10/9c!
🔗: https://t.co/w2TYcfXKq7#Station19
— Save Station 19 (@station19save) February 14, 2024
Additionally, the campaign has also reached a new milestone of over 72,000 signatures on their petition and over $12,000 raised through their GoFundMe.
Station 19’s queer fan base
On December 8, ABC announced the beloved series would be ending after its upcoming seventh season. Station 19 has a strong queer fan base, largely due to the popular sapphic coupling of Carina and Maya.
