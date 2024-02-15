Fan campaign to save ‘Station 19’ from cancellation ramps up

Maya and Carina from Station 19. Image: ABC

A fan-led campaign to save Station 19 from cancellation has reached new heights. Crowd-funded by fans, a billboard in Times Square shared the fan campaign with thousands of onlookers on February 14. Here’s our first #SaveStation19 billboard! 🔥 The one-month countdown to season 7 is on, and while we wait, we fight for it not to be the last. Remember to sign and share the petition, and tune in to Station 19 on March 14, at 10/9c! 🔗: https://t.co/w2TYcfXKq7#Station19 pic.twitter.com/l697bSMBcT — Save Station 19 (@station19save) February 14, 2024 Additionally, the campaign has also reached a new milestone of over 72,000 signatures on their petition and over $12,000 raised through their GoFundMe. Station 19’s queer fan base On December 8, ABC announced the beloved series would be ending after its upcoming seventh season. Station 19 has a strong queer fan base, largely due to the popular sapphic coupling of Carina and Maya.

“Station 19 has one of the largest fan bases with huge ratings. They have tackled many stories and was one of the few shows on network television showing LGBTQIA+ representation,” the Change.org petition reads.

“In the upcoming seventh season, Station 19 airs its 100th episode. This is a celebrated landmark for the series committed to public awareness and advocacy. Female characters have faced issues of sexism in the workforce. Multiple character storylines have explored issues of importance to the LGBTQ+ community.

“These characters’ stories are not over yet, and we will continue to fight for as long as is necessary. Our key campaign objectives are to encourage ABC to reverse their decision, or alternatively for another network to take over production.

“During the Emmy’s GLAAD’s president, Sarah Kate Ellis, stated, “Visibility creates understanding and opens doors; it’s lifesaving.” And that’s just one of the reasons Station 19 fans are uniting to encourage ABC to reverse the cancellation or allow another network to pick up the show.”

To keep up with the campaign, visit savestation19.com.

