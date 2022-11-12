5 family friendly events coming to Sydney WorldPride in 2023

Sydney WorldPride is just around the corner and as tens of thousands of queer friends, families and allies begin planning their celebrations, QNews is here to cover some of the best all-ages events being held in 2023!

The Rainbow Tree by Fat Fruit (Feb 18 – Feb 19)

What happens when you invite seven children from Rainbow Families to create a show?

You end up with a disco koala, a wildebeest, a farting unicorn and a fairy that can freeze tickle monsters all cohabiting in a very tall, yet tiny Rainbow Tree.

This is what it’s like living in a Rainbow Family. Everyone is welcome and anything is possible.

The Rainbow Tree is musical storytelling with moving images.

Written with children from Rainbow families, it also shares personal and imagined stories through songs around the idea of family, identity and community.

The Rainbow Tree is just one of over 60 events part of WorldPride Arts.

Mardi Gras Fair Day (Feb 19)

Kick off Sydney WorldPride in true Mardi Gras style – Fair Day!

Roll up with your dog, your Nan and your neighbour as the Mardi Gras festivities begin at the all-day rainbow extravaganza in Victoria Park.

No matter which letters of the LGBTQIA+ community you represent, there is something for everyone at Fair Day.

Then, taking you from day to night, this is one of the community’s most-loved events bringing over 200 retail, information and food stalls, sample giveaways and family-friendly picnic areas.

The entertainment will be featuring Carla Wehbe, Mama de Leche, Penelope Pettigrew and The Buoys.

The revered Doggywood pageant has had a glam makeover, plus you’ll experience music and live performances across multiple stages and dancefloors.

Queer Screen’s 30th Mardi Gras Film Festival (Feb 15 – Mar 2)

Event Cinemas George Street, Randwick Ritz Cinemas, Dendy Newtown and other venues across Sydney, plus On Demand Australia-wide.

With compelling romances, hilarious comedies, insightful documentaries, riveting dramas and everything in between, Queer Screen delivers its historic 30th Mardi Gras Film Festival.

It will showcase an exciting array of films that explore the diversity of the LGBTIQ+ experience.

The 2023 festival will be bigger and better than ever, featuring some of the most exciting premieres from across the globe in cinemas, on demand and outdoors.

The first 8 films are on sale now, and the full program will be announced on January 11.

Pride March (Mar 5)

Be part of history as we walk across the Sydney Harbour Bridge for global equality.

We will be celebrating all that has been achieved, and conscious of the work still to be done.

50,000 people in their brightest colours will walk across the iconic landmark (north to south), in a powerful international statement of visibility.

We are here, we are united and we will be relentless in our demand for equality.

Not just for Australians, but for all LGBTQIA+ people around the world.

Join hands with your friends, your allies and your family – blood and also chosen.

Together, we will draw strength and joy from the communities that surround you on this stunning morning on Sydney Harbour.

All LGBTQIA+ community and allies welcome, of all ages.

Pride March is a free event, with entry via ticket lottery. Subscribe to the WorldPride mailing list to be the first to find out when the ticket lottery opens. Both locals and visitors will be able to enter.

Mardi Gras Parade Ruby Road (Feb 25)

Set up your picnic rug in this all-ages zone.

Ruby Road pairs uninterrupted views of the Mardi Gras Parade with access to food trucks and bars, entertainment and live screen relays throughout the park.

You’ve got yourself a one-way trip to Oz.

Commonly referred to as Checkpoint Dorothy, Ruby Road is the ultimate destination for families and friends to watch the Mardi Gras Parade in all its glittering glory.

Plan your Sydney WorldPride at sydneyworldpride.com

Visiting Sydney? Book by 30 November to bundle your major event tickets with flights and accommodation. See the list of Approved Travel Providers here sydneyworldpride.com/travel-providers/

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.