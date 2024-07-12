VIC

Homophobic party Family First deregistered in Victoria

Lyle Shelton's homophobic Family First deregistered in Victoria
Images: Supplied (lefT), Canva (back)

Homophobic Australian political party Family First has had its Victorian branch deregistered after it couldn’t prove it had at least 500 members.

The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) made the call on Family First Victoria in a recent review of the state’s 2022 election.

The VEC reviewed all political parties that received an average of less than 4% of first preference votes over all the electorates they contested.

Family First Victoria ran dozens of candidates in that election and got just over 3 per cent of the vote.

A VEC spokesperson said, “Family First Victoria has failed to meet the statutory requirement to prove it has at least 500 eligible members on the Victorian register of electors.

“[The party] was removed from the list of registered political parties in Victoria.

“A party with the same or a similar name cannot register as a political party until after the next State election in 2026.”

Lyle Shelton heads Family First nationally

In 2022, the ultraconservative, anti-LGBTQIA+ party’s top candidate Lee Jones went to the Victorian state election vowing to repeal the state’s ban on harmful conversion practices.

Nationally, Family First has been headed by ex-Australian Christian Lobby boss Lyle Shelton for the past few years.

Undeterred, Lyle announced in May that Family First will keep trying in the ACT and Queensland elections. Both of those polls are in October.

“We aim to stand candidates who will fight for the freedom of parents to continue to educate their children in their values, not the harmful LGBTQIA+ gender-fluid and radical sexual ideologies being forced upon them by politicians doing the bidding of activists,” Lyle said.

We’ll see how that goes.

