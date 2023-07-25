Family devastated after bullied Qld trans boy takes his life

A heartbroken Queensland family has pleaded for change after a transgender teenager took his own life after he was tormented by bullies at school.

Onyx John, who had recently begun identifying as male, took his own life at home in Beaudesert on July 16.

The 13-year-old “gentle soul” was in Year 7 at Beaudesert State High School, in Queensland’s Scenic Rim region.

His family say he died by suicide following relentless bullying that left him scared to go to school.

Onyx’s sister Ivy Lambert said her gender-diverse sibling started using he/him pronouns and “accepted that he wanted to be a boy.”

“The kids at school wouldn’t accept it. The students would taunt him in front of everyone,” Ivy told Daily Mail Australia on the family’s behalf.

Ivy said the bullying also occurred online. It “got so bad he would be shaking if he was forced to go to school”.

The bullying escalated late last year, Ivy said. She recalled that in August a group of girls confronted Onyx in the school toilets.

“The school said they would ‘handle it’ but there’s never been any consequences for the pack of girls who tried bashing him in the school toilets last year,” Ivy said.

“After that, we were lucky if he went to school twice a week.”

Ivy said Onyx John’s tragic death has cut short his dreams of becoming a vet and working with animals.

Principal says school deeply impacted by student’s death

An Education Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail that allegations of bullying at Beaudesert High were being looked into.

The spokesperson said the school had offered staff and students ongoing support through the school’s wellbeing centre.

“The school has been in regular contact with the student’s family and is also speaking with local elders,” they said.

“Beaudesert State High School has extensive support measures in place to assist students and families. [The school] encourages anyone with concerns to contact the school leadership team.”

But Onyx’s devastated family alleged the school failed in their duty of care after the bullying the trans teen suffered.

In an email to the Education Department, she pleaded for change to “stop our kids from dying”.

“I never want another person to feel the pain we feel,” Ivy wrote.

Beaudesert State High principal Grant Stephensen told the Daily Mail he’d extended support to the family and offered students counselling.

“Please know that your family is in our thoughts at this time,” Mr Stephensen wrote in an email to Onyx’s family.

He said Onyx John’s death had “deeply impacted” staff.

“We have been given pause to reflect and want to ensure Beaudesert SHS is a safe place for students to learn,” he wrote.

“Your voice is an important part of our reflection.”

Funeral service for Onyx John this weekend

A funeral service for 13-year-old Onyx John is on Saturday. A GoFundMe page to pay for the service raised almost $3000.

Donations over the $2000 goal will go to Suicide Prevention Australia.

Locals are planning a peaceful rally at Beaudesert State School on August 14 to support bullying victims and voice their concerns to administrators.

If you need someone to talk to, help is always available. Contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

