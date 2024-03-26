Family and friends farewell Jesse Baird at Vic memorial

Hundreds of heartbroken family members and loved ones have gathered in Melbourne to farewell Jesse Baird after his death with partner Luke Davies in Sydney last month.

On Tuesday (March 26), a memorial service for the TV presenter was held in South Morang, in Melbourne’s north.

Hundreds of mourners wore bright colours in the 26-year-old’s honour, as balloons spelling out Jesse’s name and photos of him across the room (below).

Jesse’s parents and siblings addressed the service and said their lives were “changed forever” in heartbreaking tributes.

His mum Helen Baird said there is “less sparkle in the world” now that Jesse is gone.

“Jesse was so special from the moment he was born. When they say there’s nothing like a mother-son bond, no truer word has ever been spoken,” she said.

“My heart is broken, my darling boy. I love you more than this world. There will never be another you.”

Sister Kourtnee said, “To my hero, I love you, I miss you and I’ll never be the same without you.

“You were the light of my life, my biggest inspiration and my biggest cheerleader. Forever young, my guardian angel.”

Jesse Baird’s Network 10 colleague Daniel Doody also told the service the Totally Wild and Studio 10 presenter was more than a co-worker to him.

“Jesse was our brother, our best mate,” he said.

“Just like all your live on-air appearances, I wish there was more time.”

Memorial for Luke Davies in Queensland in April

The memorial’s location was close to where Jesse Baird grew up in Diamond Creek. The footy lover played AFL there for years before his successful umpiring career.

A memorial service for Jesse’s partner Luke Davies, who worked as a Qantas flight attendant, is also set for Brisbane in April.

Their alleged killer, then-NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, will also face court in April, charged with murder.

Remembering Jesse and Luke:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.