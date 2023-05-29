Fallen Queensland firefighter Izzy Nash farewelled by partner Bec

Izzy (left) and partner Bec (right). Image: courtesy of QFES

The partner of fallen Queensland firefighter Izzy Nash has remembered her as an “extraordinary” human being in a powerful eulogy.

Izabella “Izzy” Nash died after battling a factory fire at Slacks Creek in Logan earlier this month. The brave firey was surrounded by family when she died that night in hospital of critical injuries.

At a public memorial for the 46-year-old near Brisbane last week, her partner Bec Weinert is remembering her as an “incredible human being” and her confidant.

Bec said at the service her partner was an “extraordinary individual who meant the world to us”.

“Izz was an incredible human being, resembling a pillar of strength. She was the matriarch of her family, she was the confidante, the teacher, the mediator, the MacGyver,” she said.

“She was an exceptional firefighter who had passion for teaching junior firefighters.”

Izzy Nash joined the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) in 2014.

Izzy’s “fire family” also shared tributes at the service to her excellence, dedication and passion for her job.

‘Until we meet again, I miss you always’

Bec said her partner’s “fierce loyalty and caring nature left us feeling protected and nurtured.”

“I will miss that you used to select a show on TV and then fall asleep within minutes,” she said.

“I’ll miss our conversations, playing our silly games with Billy, planning our future together and exploring life with you.

“My life with Iz has been one packed full of adventure and memories. We’ve explored new countries and camped and travelled our way around Australia.

“It was here in the freedom, the vastness and the unexplored that she found peace. Our life together was full.”

Bec Weinert described her partner as her “rock” and she was “passionate and driven in all that she did”.

“You are the strongest, the softest, most determined person I have ever known,” she said.

“You are my person and I am yours. I am blessed for the time we did share. Until we meet again, I miss you always.”

The QFES will add Izzy Nash’s name to the Queensland state honour roll, as well as the National Emergency Services Memorial in Canberra.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.