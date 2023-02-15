fabALICE celebrates drag, community and culture in Alice Springs

The colourful fabALICE Festival returns to the Red Centre next month, with some new additions to this year’s program in Alice Springs.

Each year, fabALICE is on right after Sydney’s Mardi Gras. This is so locals and visitors alike can continue the celebrations through Central Australia’s rich culture, arts, and entertainment.

More than 30 years ago, the iconic finale of Priscilla Queen of the Desert was filmed in Alice Springs.

Now, the fabALICE festival doesn’t just celebrate drag, but also Alice Springs’ entire LGBTQIA+ community.

“We invite everyone to join us in Alice Springs to celebrate what is great about our community,” fabALICE spokesperson Thomas Coelli said.

“Now more than ever Territorians need to stand together and support festivals such as this.”

Dozen events at fabALICE 2023

fabALICE 2023 showcases cabaret, comedy, drag, open mic, fashion, music and more against Alice Springs’s stunning natural landscape.

The festival’s 12-event program has activities for people and families of all ages, with each event in turn supporting local businesses and service providers.

fabALICE’s signature Under the Stars Gala night is back at the Old Quarry, hosted by Miss Ellaneous and Marzi Panne and headlined by 100% Kylie.

The two fierce queens are also hosting a Lip Sync Battle and Drag Queen Bingo, as celebrations continue at multiple parties at several venues across Alice Springs.

Cabaret star Hans will also bring the hills alive with Sing-A-Long Sound of Music at Araluen Arts Centre.

NT Major Events Minister Paul Kirby said fabALICE is proudly “one of the most inclusive events on the Territory calendar”.

“Each year it brings together people from all corners of the community to celebrate diversity and everything that makes Alice Springs so unique,” he said.

fabALICE runs from March 9-12 2023. For more information or to book tickets, visit the website here.

