‘Extreme’ Jacob Elordi thriller Saltburn out in Aussie cinemas

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi’s “extreme” psychological thriller film Saltburn is out in Australian cinemas this week.

The Aussie star plays the deceptively charming, egotistical and aristocratic Felix Catton in the highly anticipated new film, set in the UK circa 2006. The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan plays Oxford University student Oliver Quick.

In the gothic thriller’s gorgeous trailer (below), Oliver and Felix meet for the first time as Oliver offers him a ride after his bicycle gets a flat.

When the two men strike up a friendship, Oliver confides in Felix about his difficult family situation. Felix then invites Oliver to spend the summer at his eccentric upper-class family’s sprawling estate at Saltburn.

There, Oliver gets pulled further and further into Felix’s world and things get wild over “a summer never to be forgotten”.

Saltburn is writer-director Emerald Fennell’s follow-up to 2020’s Promising Young Woman.

The earlier movie’s lead Carey Mulligan also makes an appearance in the wild Saltburn, with Rosamund Pike and Richard E. Grant playing Felix’s parents.

Saltburn is out in Australian cinemas this Thursday (November 16). Here, the film’s strong themes, language and full-frontal nudity got it an MA15+ rating.

Emerald Fennell says she and the cast went to “quite extreme” places to explore the gothic flick’s themes of class, obsession and desire.

“We were all very, very dedicated to making something incredibly personal and unique and honest feeling. In many ways, a lot of Saltburn is a little exposing or complicated,” she told Metro.

“Everyone who worked on it was completely dedicated and completely understood the sort of film we were trying to make.

“[That’s] really exciting because it means there’s never a kind of awkward conversation to be had. I wouldn’t ever want to have an awkward conversation. I’d never ask anyone, actor or anything, to do something they weren’t comfortable with.

“When you’re talking about desire, obsession, power and love, then you do have to go to places that are quite extreme.

“Luckily, it always felt right to us. And if it felt right to us, then when it came to the studio, whatever it was, they understood.”

“I was interviewed by a man recently, who said, ‘Oh, a lot of your gross-out sex scenes…’ And I said, ‘Oh, I think maybe that’s more about you than it is about the scenes!’ Because they’re definitely supposed to be very, very sexy.”

