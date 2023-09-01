Explore LGBTIQA+ Heritage at the International Convention Centre on Tuesday

LGBTIQIA+ built heritage will be showcased on the world stage at the 2023 International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) General Assembly in Sydney on Tuesday at the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour.

The international conference is a global cultural heritage event that is being held from 31 August 31 until September 9 this year.

This is the first time the event has taken place in a Pacific host city and organisers hope the global gathering will bring new World Heritage perspectives to Australia at a time where heritage issues and the future of heritage are more important than ever.

The event is welcoming over 1400 delegates hailing from 100 countries to Sydney who will take part in over 150 events across ten days.

Queer heritage on display

As part of the conference, a Scientific Symposium will be held at the convention centre, and on Tuesday, September 5 it will be hosting an “LGBTQI Heritage Session” with the theme of “Unnatural Histories, Ephemeral Places, Future Challenges.”

The “LGBTQI Heritage Session” is taking place in the convention centre’s Extent Knowledge Café from 8.30pm to 10am and will be chaired by Professor Celmara Pocock – Director of the Centre for Heritage and Culture and Professor of Anthropology, and Dr Steve Brown, who is the Co-Chair of the conference’s Scientific Symposium.

“Queer Heritage is grossly underrepresented, and largely absent, in many formal heritage registers, policies, and programs globally,” Dr Brown said, ahead of the event.

“The reasons are both obvious and diffuse; including discrimination and victimisation as well as diverse LGBTQI+ histories and identities.”

“This session will invite constructive discussion on barriers, issues and potential opportunities for greater recognition of LGBTQI+ heritage.”

“It is important that Queer communities are recognised as part of the world’s cultural diversity, and that we conserve and present this heritage for the future.”

What: LGBTQI Heritage Session: Unnatural Histories, Ephemeral Places, Future Challenges

Where: Extent Knowledge Café, GA2023 Heritage Exposition, ICC Sydney

When: Tuesday 5th September, 8.30am-10am

Go to www.icomosga2023.org/scientificsymposiumschedule for more information.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.