Expert storyteller Miriam Margolyes is releasing a new book

Expert-level storyteller and international treasure Miriam Margolyes will share even more candid stories from her life in her second book, out soon.

The 82-year-old British-Australian actress, Aussie travel documentarian and author’s new book is out on September 12. It’s titled Oh Miriam!: Stories from an Extraordinary Life.

“Oh Miriam! is something that has been said to me a lot over the years, often in tones of strong disapproval,” the lesbian icon said in a statement.

“It contains lots more revelations and stories and discoveries and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

Miriam’s publisher describes Oh Miriam! as the “most irrepressible, hilarious and moving read” of the year.

But in a hilarious new teaser video, Miriam declares, “I never tell people about what’s in my book because I want them to buy it.

“But what you’re going to read is the truth about me as I am now. And if you don’t like it, well, you can close the book, or words to that effect.

“I’m asked sometimes if what I’ve written is going to shock readers and I can confidently tell you, yes.

“It’s a mixture of appalling and disgusting sex and life lessons, so if you want to know what my memories are, go and buy the bloody book!”

Miriam Margolyes released her bestselling autobiography This Much Is True in 2021, filled with funny, shocking and moving stories from her life and career.

Speaking to Vogue in a hilariously candid Pride Month interview in June, Miriam said she never expected the first book to sell a whopping three million copies.

“I never expected to write anything at all and I certainly didn’t expect the first book I wrote to be a bestseller,” Miriam said.

“So, they asked me to do it again and [paid me] a lot of money… A quarter of a million.

“More than you thought! F__king right! More than anybody thought. That’s serious money. I’ve only earned that on a film once.”

At that time, Miriam Margolyes also gave Vogue a major health update.

After a hospital stay in May, Miriam explained she was waiting for surgery to have a stent fitted in her heart. But Miriam insisted she wasn’t “terrified”.

“When you’re young, you never think about death. You just think about your next f__k basically,” she said.

“I think about death a lot. Every day, for sure. Every morning when I get up I think, ‘Hmmm, another day,’ which maybe I wasn’t expecting.

“You can’t help but be aware that the amount of time ahead is less than the time before you.

“I’m still ducking and diving, I’m still open to new experiences. I’m just very conscious that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.”

