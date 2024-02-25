National

Experiencing domestic violence? PLEASE – pick up the phone

Pick up the Phone - Domestic Violence

People experiencing domestic violence require support. Across Australia, that support is available for all people needing it, including LGBTQIA+ people. PLEASE – if you are experiencing domestic violence, pick up the phone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the time to act is now. Support and counselling are available over the phone, online and in person.

Here are some simple facts from the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation.

More than 60% of LGBTQ people have experienced domestic, family or intimate partner violence.

HOWEVER:-

LGBTQIA+ people are:

  • less likely to identify domestic violence in their relationships.
  • less likely to report it to the police or seek support from services.
  • far less likely to find support services that meet their specific needs.

No one should live in fear. Everyone has the right to respectful, loving relationships.

But some people do live in fear.

Even in their own homes! Made to feel powerless, afraid and unsafe by loved ones.

Feeling helpless

People experiencing domestic often feel helpless. They remain silent, afraid to reach out for help because of embarrassment about their situation or threats from their abuser.

Sometimes, they believe promises from their abuser that the behaviour will stop.

However, perpetrators of domestic rarely alter course without intervention. Domestic violence is about power and control.

False promises are just another tool in the arsenal of a perpetrator wishing to exert control over another person.

Deciding to leave a violent relationship is difficult. It requires planning. The person leaving requires support.

If you do not feel safe in your home, the time to act is now.

Resources for LGBTQIA+ people experiencing domestic violence. PLEASE – pick up the phone.

Drummond Street Services’ Australia-wide resource directory of support services.

ACON Domestic and Family Violence Resources.

LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation Help Page.

ALSO:

How to help a friend experiencing domestic violence.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

 

 

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Ben Bjarnesen is up for Queensland's Australian of the Year contender
Ben Bjarnesen among Qld’s Australian of the Year nominees
LGBTQ+ Domestic Violence Awareness Day
DocQ: How to talk to your GP about domestic violence
Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll
DV inquiry report calls for LGBTIQ+ reform in Queensland Police
Albanese government treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers first federal Budget in parliament
Wins for LGBTIQ health and HIV prevention in federal budget
Light up the Night Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation
Light up the Night gala ball for DV Awareness
#SeenAndBelieved LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Day
#SeenAndBelieved: LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Day 2022