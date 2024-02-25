People experiencing domestic violence require support. Across Australia, that support is available for all people needing it, including LGBTQIA+ people. PLEASE – if you are experiencing domestic violence, pick up the phone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the time to act is now. Support and counselling are available over the phone, online and in person.

Here are some simple facts from the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation.

More than 60% of LGBTQ people have experienced domestic, family or intimate partner violence.

HOWEVER:-

LGBTQIA+ people are:

less likely to identify domestic violence in their relationships.

less likely to report it to the police or seek support from services.

far less likely to find support services that meet their specific needs.

No one should live in fear. Everyone has the right to respectful, loving relationships.

But some people do live in fear.

Even in their own homes! Made to feel powerless, afraid and unsafe by loved ones.

Feeling helpless

People experiencing domestic often feel helpless. They remain silent, afraid to reach out for help because of embarrassment about their situation or threats from their abuser.

Sometimes, they believe promises from their abuser that the behaviour will stop.

However, perpetrators of domestic rarely alter course without intervention. Domestic violence is about power and control.

False promises are just another tool in the arsenal of a perpetrator wishing to exert control over another person.

Deciding to leave a violent relationship is difficult. It requires planning. The person leaving requires support.

If you do not feel safe in your home, the time to act is now.

Resources for LGBTQIA+ people experiencing domestic violence. PLEASE – pick up the phone.

ALSO:

