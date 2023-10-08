Experience Paint and Sip Party at Paint Splice Alexandria

Welcome to Paint Splice in Alexandria, where we’ve redefined the paint-and-sip concept! Step into a world where creativity meets entertainment, and every session feels like a party.

If you thought you knew what painting with friends was all about, think again. Dive into a vibrant, electric atmosphere perfect for everyone, from beginners to art enthusiasts.

At Paint Splice, we believe in painting loud and proud. It’s not just about the brush strokes; it’s about the experience, the memories, and the joy of creating together.

So, Alexandria, are you ready to Paint, Sip, and Party? Join us for a colourful adventure like no other!

Upcoming events

Halloween Special – Friday 13th October @ 6:15pm – 9:15pm

Join this spooky Halloween special event on Friday the 13th! Paint your own glow-in-the-dark “Spooky Pumpkin Splice”: Join this exciting event. Paint Your Drag Star – Saturday 28th October @ 6:00 pm – 9:00pm Join us for a Furrrr-licious Paint Your Drag Star Extravaganza event like no other! Join this exciting event. Why Paint Splice Stands Out Party Atmosphere: From the moment you enter, the glimmering disco lights set the stage for a memorable night. Add in the extensive range of music to suit everyone’s taste, and you’re all set to paint the night away. Spacious Studio: Designed with comfort and space in mind, our studio accommodates up to 50 guests, making it perfect for all kinds of gatherings. Private & Exclusive: Unlike the conventional shopfront setting, Paint Splice offers a private venue equipped with all the amenities you need for an unforgettable experience. Expert Guidance: Every session comes with our in-house artist to guide you step by step. Plus, with a dedicated party host at your side, you’re always taken care of. Social & Inclusive Environment: At Paint Splice, we pride ourselves on promoting a welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re joining our public sessions or booking a private event, you’ll feel the camaraderie and fun in the air. Join Our Public Sessions Our public sessions run throughout the week and on weekends, offering a diverse range of artworks to spark your creativity. All of our classes are beginner-friendly, ensuring that everyone can create their masterpiece. And with the ability to adapt each painting, you have the chance to make a truly unique piece of art. Ready to dive into the fun? Book a public session here. Host a Private Paint and Sip at Paint Splice Are you looking to celebrate a special occasion or just want a fun outing with friends? Paint Splice is here for you. From birthdays and corporate functions to kid’s parties and hen’s nights, our studio is your ideal venue. Plus, you get to pick the painting for the night! Contact our team to explore the myriad of options available.

