Exclusive Pride offer for first ever NZ Rainbow Games 2024

Join the celebration of unity and diversity at the inaugural Rainbow Games 2024 in New Zealand this April.

The brand-new multi-sport event is designed for the LGBTQI+ community and our allies, and it’s a chance for everyone to come together, celebrate and compete in a safe and supportive environment.

The Rainbow Games will take over at Auckland’s Trusts Arena and surrounding venues from April 4-8, 2024.

The new and inclusive event aims to cater for all, with open and female-identifying divisions across social and competitive grades in more than 10 different sports.

Participants can take part in a fabulous Opening Ceremony, experience arts and culture activities, make new friends and get sweaty with entrance to a sport, and celebrate at a delightful Rainbow Games closing function.

Rainbow Games 2024 registration closes March 4!

Don’t miss out on the Rainbow Games exclusive Pride offer this month. With exclusive promo code HAPPYPRIDE, participants can save:

33% off a team sport: Basketball 3×3, Football 5-a-side, Lawn Bowls (Bowls3Five), Netball, Roller Derby, Ten-Pin Bowling, Touch Rugby, Volleyball,

OR

$30 off an individual sport: Badminton, Running (5K, 10K, Half), Swimming, and Tennis.

The player package includes:

Registration for a sport

Player accreditation and goodie bag

Ticket to the Opening Ceremony (4 Apr) and Closing Function (8 Apr)

Transport discount options

Arts, culture and social activities

A contribution towards the rainbow youth legacy initiative

Come together, have fun and celebrate the joy of camaraderie and sportsmanship. Join the first-ever Rainbow Games in April and let your colours shine bright.

Visit www.RainbowGames.co.nz/register, select your preferred sport and register (note: every member of a team must register). Use promo code HAPPYPRIDE when prompted and get ready to make incredible memories in April 2024.

