Excited Miriam Margolyes leaked her Doctor Who role early

Miriam Margolyes has been cast as an alien in Doctor Who and the actress is so thrilled about it that she let the role slip early.

The 82-year-old British-Australian actress is joining the sci-fi series’ upcoming 60th-anniversary series. She’s playing the furry alien creature the Meep – or Beep the Meep – which first appeared in a Doctor Who comic strip 40 years ago.

Miriam said in a statement, “I’m relieved I got to work on Doctor Who before I died.

“With sci-fi you never know. Thank you for making an old woman very happy.”

Meep Meep! Miriam Margolyes joins the cast of the #DoctorWho 60th anniversary specials as the voice of the Meep ✨ Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/mDDf88CKvh pic.twitter.com/oUFHw2kTQ9 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) September 14, 2023

The BBC confirmed Miriam’s role today. But the announcement may have had something to do with Miriam revealing her role early in her new book Oh Miriam!: Stories from an Extraordinary Life.

In the new book, which is out now, she explains a Doctor Who role is something she’s always wanted.

“It was Sylvester McCoy, Doctor Who Mark VII, who got me going,” Miriam explains in an excerpt a fan tweeted.

“He told me about travelling around the world, being paid to appear at events called ‘Comic Con’, ‘Awesome Con’ and ‘Chicago TARDIS’, meeting science-fiction buffs and being photographed with them.

“I rather liked the sound of that. Of course, I wasn’t in Doctor Who then, BUT I AM NOW! Just wait till you meet the Meep.”

It looks like Miriam Margoyles is playing Beep the Meep! (From her new book)#DoctorWho #DrWho pic.twitter.com/CBsKq9NTYx — Jack | Nerd Den (@nerddenreal) September 14, 2023

Ncuti Gatwa taking over as The Doctor later this year

Doctor Who is returning in November with three special episodes to mark the sci-fi favourite’s 60th anniversary.

Actor David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor. David’s return is more than a decade after his stint as the Tenth Doctor ended in 2010.

He will again be joined by Catherine Tate as companion Donna Noble.

Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney is also joining the show as Rose, the daughter of Donna and her husband Shaun.

Around Christmas, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. Russell T Davies is also back as Doctor Who showrunner.

Earlier this year, Ncuti and Miriam Margolyes both posed nude in a Pride issue of British Vogue.

Miriam Margolyes’ book Oh Miriam!: Stories from an Extraordinary Life is out now.

“Oh Miriam! is something that has been said to me a lot over the years, often in tones of strong disapproval,” the bestselling author explained.

She went on, “I’m asked sometimes if what I’ve written is going to shock readers and I can confidently tell you, yes.

“It’s a mixture of appalling and disgusting sex and life lessons, so if you want to know what my memories are, go and buy the bloody book!”

