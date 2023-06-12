Ex-Wallaby apologises after dropping gay slurs at rugby event

Former Wallaby Sam Scott-Young has apologised after making homophobic comments at a Queensland rugby union panel event, in front of a crowd of hundreds.

The Queenslander (pictured above, commentating on Fox Sports) played seven Tests for Australia’s national rugby union team the Wallabies between 1990 and 1992.

On June 2, Scott-Young spoke in front of a crowd of around 700 at a Queensland Rugby Union event in Brisbane. The lunch event was to mark 140 years of rugby history in the state.

But the former player caused outcry as he told stories of his time as a player. As he spoke he used the word ‘f____t’ at least twice, the Brisbane Times reported.

Audience members told the Brisbane Times they were shocked and angry. Interviewer Greg Martin also intervened to warn Scott-Young about his language.

The Times reported Sam Scott-Young then commented he might as well apologise to people who identify as “they” or “them”.

A number of the audience members made formal complaints to the Queensland Rugby Union over the remarks. QRU officials were also left furious.

Former Wallaroo Selena Worsley-Tranter was interviewed next, and also condemned the former player’s homophobic remarks on stage.

Rugby boss said Sam Scott-Young has apologised

QRU chief executive David Hanham said he received a verbal apology from Sam Scott-Young shortly afterward.

He said the ex-player also said sorry in a written letter and would also personally apologise to audience members.

“The remarks made by Sam Scott-Young at the QRU long lunch were unacceptable and inappropriate,” Hanham told Nine newspapers.

“His comments do not reflect our values as an organisation.

“We immediately expressed this to Sam and he has apologised for his actions.”

