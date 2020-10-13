Ex-lover of BDSM pup Jack Chapman gets court win against Channel Ten

A judge has slammed Network Ten for “burying” a clarification after settling a defamation case with a BDSM master whose Australian pup Jack Chapman died from silicone injections into his scrotum.

American man Dylan Hafertepen (above right) sued Ten over the segment on The Project, aired November 2018. The story Justice for Jack, by Hamish MacDonald, examined the death of Hafertepen’s Australian partner Jack Chapman (above left).

Advertisements

Chapman, who changed his name to Tank Hafertepen, was in a consensual polyamorous dominant-submissive relationship with Dylan in Seattle. Dylan was the “master” of submissive “pup” Tank and four others.

Chapman blogged online about his extreme body modifications while he was with the group. These included dangerous saline and silicone injections to dramatically enlarge his penis and scrotum.

In October 2018, Jack died from “silicone embolism syndrome” and lung complications after the injections.

On The Project, Jack’s mother Linda Chapman confronted Hafertepen on camera, as he visited her to hand over his ashes. She accused him of being “wholly and solely responsible” for her son’s death.

Dylan Hafertepen later sued Network Ten for defamation. He said the “over-sensationalised” report defamed him, including by suggesting he was responsible for Jack’s death.

Hafertepen and Ten settled in April. In the settlement, Ten agreed to publish a clarification on the 10play website for 14 days.

The statement read Ten “did not intend to suggest and does not suggest that Mr Hafertepen had anything to do with that death”.

“If anyone took it to mean that, then Network 10 unreservedly retracts any such suggestion,” it read.

Back in court over Ten’s ‘buried’ clarification

However both Dylan Hafertepen and Ten returned to court, with the network accused of “burying” the statement at the bottom of its “obscure” Terms of Use page.

On Monday, Federal Court judge Anna Katzmann said Ten had claimed “absolute discretion” as to where on the 10play website to put the statement.

However she rejected Ten’s claim the Terms of Use page was the “most logical” and “most appropriate” location. Rather, she said it was almost “impossible” The Project viewers would see it.

Justice Katzmann said the network had acted “unreasonably” and in “bad faith”. As a result, Ten “breached” the settlement agreement, she ruled.

Advertisements

She explained the “most rational explanation” for the choice was a belief “it was in Ten’s best interests to bury it where it was unlikely to be found.”

Justice Katzmann ordered Ten to repost the statement on The Project‘s front page and also pay Hafertepen’s legal costs.

Jack Chapman’s mother sues her sons former BDSM partners

Last year, Linda Chapman herself also sued Dylan Hafertepen and her son’s other BDSM partners for wrongful death and negligence.

She alleged that Dylan never notified them of Tank’s hospitalisation or even death. She said she didn’t even hear of her son’s death until a week later.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.