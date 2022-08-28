Ex-Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira signs on for film alongside Ariana DeBose

Ex-Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira set to join Academy award winner Ariana Debose in upcoming film.

Described as a psychological thriller, House of Spoils follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who as she her first restaurant on a remote estate.

Barbie Ferreira is set to appear alongside Debose as the sous chef.

The film is described as “a tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouths watering.”

Fans are shocked as Barbie Ferreira leaves Euphoria

The news followed the recent announcement that Barbie Ferreira would not be appearing in season three of Euphoria.

The actress has seen a quick rise to fame for her role, as well as become a queer icon after coming out publicly in 2019.

“I’m queer. In my private life, it’s been going on for a long time,” she told Out at the time.

“I obviously don’t really identify as a straight woman ever in my life, but I feel like now I’m really in my queerness.

“I’m in L.A. living my L Word life. Isn’t it amazing?”

Fans were shocked when Ferreira announced her character Kat would not be appearing in season three of the hit show.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today.”

Debose too has become an influential LGBTQIA+ figure in Hollywood.

She remains the first openly queer woman of colour to both be nominated and win an Academy Award for acting.

House of Spoils is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on a yet-to-be-determined date.

