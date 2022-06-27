Ex-AFLW star Moana Hope and her wife welcome their second child

Former AFLW player Moana Hope has welcomed her second child with her wife Isabella Carlstrom.

The pair posted the happy news on Sunday night after Hope delivered a baby boy in Melbourne.

“Oh how wonderful life is now that you are in the world. We are so in love,” the 34-year-old captioned a photo of the newborn’s feet.

Carlstrom also wrote, “Thank you for choosing us. I love you my darling.”

The couple welcomed their first child in November 2020. Carlstrom gave birth to their daughter, Svea.

Hope posted on Saturday she’d gone into labour with her wife and daughter with her at the hospital.

She earlier wrote on her favourite things about pregnancy had been feeling all the kicks and movements from the baby.

“I have to say I’m feeling a brand new level of exhaustion and excitement mixed with a touch of nerves,” she wrote online a few weeks ago.

“It’s been one heck of a ride, and I’ve loved having this little one in my belly. But also can’t wait to meet them on the outside. Whenever your ready, we are.”

Moana Hope shared in December she and wife were expecting, and this time she was carrying the new member of “our own little football team.”

“I’m pregnant… we’re pregnant… In 2022 our little modern family will grow by one tiny human,” she wrote.

“Building our own little football team.

“We are using the same donor as Svea and we are all beyond excited. Not even the morning sickness can damper this mood.”

Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom hope to have three children

Moana Hope earlier shared the couple hope to have three children.

She explained that her entire life, she had wanted to experience pregnancy for herself.

Hope told The Ash London Podcast last year, “We’re going to have three babies.

“I’ll have the next one and Belle will have the third one – as long as I don’t have twins.

“I say to Belle every day, ‘I don’t know what you’re going through when you sit up all night and breastfeed. I can see it but I don’t know what it feels like.’

“For me, I’m so excited to now know how it feels like… I’m excited to go through it.”

The former former footy player competed in the inaugural AFLW season for Collingwood in 2017, before moving to North Melbourne.

In 2019, Hope married Carlstrom, a model, and announced she was withdrawing her AFLW draft nomination “to take a step back from the game for now and focus on my family.”

Moana is also known for her stints on Australian Survivor.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.