Former AFL star Dane Swan has been roasted online for tweeting a photo of what he thought were male tampons but were actually men’s protective underwear.

The footballer tweeted a picture from a supermarket, showing a shelf stacked with incontinence underwear for men.

“It’s been some day folks cause today is the day I learnt that men can buy tampons,” Swan wrote in the tweet.

“I’ve now officially seen it all.”

He then tagged his podcast co-host Ralph Horowitz to bookmark the tweet, presumably as fodder for a future episode.

But the former Collingwood footballer’s cringeworthy post went global and was brutally roasted by people from around the world.

Scottish comedian Janey Godley replied, “That’s incontinence pads and for the record men have always been able to buy tampons — my husband had been buying them for me for years but you carry on with your transphobia my friend.”

“It’s a toss up, but for my money, not knowing what a tampon is is more embarrassing than not knowing what an incontinence pad is,” Irish drag queen and activist Panti Bliss also added.

“One — men can buy whatever they want. Two — these aren’t tampons,” another wrote.

“He hasn’t deleted this yet???” somebody else wondered aloud.

Aussie sports figures call out Dane Swan’s ignorant tweet

Some Aussie sport figures also took aim at Dane Swan, calling him out for his ignorance around men’s health.

“Thought you were an advocate for men’s health?” Brien Seeney, who runs the NRL Physio account, tweeted.

“It’s a struggle to get men suffering from pelvic floor and prostate issues to not feel self conscious about using these vital products as it is without you posting this rubbish.”

Sports journalist Russell Bennett wrote, “It’s an astonishing world we live in.

“Not only can blokes buy tampons, blokes who have prostate cancer or — in the case of my old man — advanced Parkinson’s and associated dementia, can buy and wear protective underwear like these.”

