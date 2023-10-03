Abercrombie & Fitch ex-CEO accused of exploiting men for sex

Former Abercrombie & Fitch Mike Jeffries and his partner have been accused of allegedly exploiting men, many aspiring models, at events he and his partner hosted around the world.

Twelve men made the allegations against Jeffries and partner Matthew Smith during a two-year investigation by BBC program Panorama.

Eight recalled attending the sex parties between 2009 and 2015. The BBC claimed a “highly organised network” was used to find young men to attend.

Most allege that a middleman, hired by Jeffries, also sexually “auditioned” them by requesting or offering to perform oral sex on them, before introducing them to the couple.

In response to the allegations, a middleman identified by the BBC claimed the encounters were “fully consensual” and all the men involved did so “with their eyes wide open”.

But speaking to the BBC, several of the men have alleged they were misled, and allegedly exploited or abused.

Several said the middlemen raised the possibility of modelling contracts with A&F before they met Jeffries and Smith.

Half the alleged victims claimed they were initially misled about the nature of the events or not told sex was involved.

Others were aware but were allegedly unaware of what was expected of them. All except one told the BBC they felt harmed by the experience.

‘I was not a human to any of these people’

The BBC reported all the men were paid, and signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) on the understanding they’d be sued if they spoke out.

The events allegedly took place at Jeffries’ New York home, as well as in hotels across the world.

One man, an aspiring model, told the BBC he attended an event in the Hamptons, Long Island in 2010, under the impression that Mike Jeffries could “make his career”.

He told the BBC, “My feeling of being in that room was: an animal.

“I was not a human to any of these people, I was a body. I was being presented to someone, to do what they wanted with.

“What happened to me changed my life – and not for the better,” he added, breaking down during the interview.

Neither Jeffries nor Smith have responded to the BBC Panorama allegations.

But the BBC says two former US prosecutors who’ve reviewed Panorama‘s evidence are calling for a sex trafficking investigation.

Abercrombie & Fitch told the BBC the company was “appalled and disgusted” by Jeffries’ alleged behaviour.

A spokesperson said new leadership had turned the company into “the values-driven organisation we are today” with “zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind”.

Mike Jeffries joined Abercrombie & Fitch in 1992 and was once one of America’s highest-paid CEOs before he resigned in 2014.

Netflix documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch previously explored the ex-CEO’s time at the company.

The 2022 documentary chronicled the company’s rise and fall as well as controversies including racial discrimination allegations.

