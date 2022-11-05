Evie Macdonald’s ABC series about trans student gets Emmy nomination

Actress Evie Macdonald’s ABC series First Day, about a trans student at school, is nominated alongside Netflix’s Heartstopper for a children’s Emmy Award.

In the ABC show, the transgender teenager plays Hannah Bradford, a trans girl navigating high school as her authentic self.

The four-episode first season premiered on the ABC in 2020. The show was a big success, screening overseas in over a dozen countries.

Earlier this year, First Day returned for a four-episode second series which is streaming on ABC iview.

The second season again follows Hannah, who’s in her second year at Hillview High. Hannah chooses to run for class captain, but encounters an undercurrent of transphobia among her classmates.

Hannah also starts a LGBTIQ+ student group to improve her school’s culture. But in the process she risks alienating her closest friends.

Julie Kalceff, creator of Australian lesbian web series Starting From… Now, has written and directed season two. Writers Eloise Brook and Martine Delaney also co-wrote the scripts for the episodes.

Last October, the show’s first series won best live-action series at the 2021 International Kids Emmy Awards.

Now, First Day is nominated again, this time for Outstanding Young Teen Series a the new Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.

The show is up against Netflix’s queer hit Heartstopper, as well as Disney’s Doogie Kamealoha MD, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series and The Mysterious Benedict Society.

The winners of the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards will be announced on December 10.

All episodes of First Day are streaming on ABC iview.

