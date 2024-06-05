Everything we know about ‘Red, White & Royal Blue 2’

After the success of queer romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, fans immediately began campaigning for a sequel and it seems their wish will be granted.

In early May, director Matthew López announced that a sequel was in development at a fan event.

“These two, over the last few months, have been on a lot of red carpets, and the thing that they keep getting asked is, ‘Are we getting a sequel?’” Entertainment Weekly’s Gerrad Hall told the audience at the event, nodding to the film’s leads Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez.

“And they’re like, ‘It’s not up to us.’ It’s up to these other people. So I’m going to ask the other people.

“Matthew, is there going to be a sequel and are you working on anything?”

In a video, López can be seen grinning.

“Yes, there’s going to be a sequel to the movie.”

As the crowd celebrates, a new promotional image appeared on the big screen above the panel.

The image showed a messy wedding cake (a nod to the first film) next to the words, ‘Fancy another slice?’”

Amazon MGM Studios also confirmed the sequel, confirming that López was writing the script alongside Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston.

Nicholas Galitzine talks hopes for Red, White & Royal Blue 2

While the plot details are currently under wraps, Nicholas Galitzine is set to return as Prince Henry.

“I can’t wait to see what Casey and Matthew both come up with,” Galitzine told TV Line in a recent interview.

“With any character, you want to see a semblance of growth, really.”

At the end of the first movie, Henry and Alex went public with their relationship after their emails to each other were hacked and posted online.

“We have to find these characters at a different point in their lives and mature, but there always has to be a really interesting point of conflict,” Galitzine continued.

“I think that’s something I look for in every one of my characters. So we wait and see what they come up with.”

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

