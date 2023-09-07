Everything Now: Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s New Queer Drama

Sophie Wilde in Everything Now. Image: Netflix

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming queer teen drama Everything Now has dropped and its set to become your new obsession.

Starring Australian actor Sophie Wilde (Talk to Us) the British series follows 16-year-old Mia who “returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder”.

“She is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her,” the synopsis reads.

“With an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties and first kisses, soon discovering that not everything in life can be planned for.”

In the trailer, we see Mia worry that she may have been left behind after seven months away from school.

“Mirror, mirror on the wall. Give me a f**king break,” Mia dramatically states as the trailer begins.

The series features Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) as Mia’s mother, while Stephen Fry appears as Mia’s doctor. Lauryn Ajufo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, Sam Reuben, Niamh McCormack, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Robert Akodoto, and Alex Hassell also star.

Everything Now will run for eight episodes and premieres on October 5.

