Everything LGBTIQA+ at this week’s ALP National Conference

The Australian Labor Party is taking a more cautious approach on LGBTIQA+ issues than it did in 2019 in the party platform that its delegates will vote to endorse at its National Conference this week.

An internal review following the 2019 Federal Election claimed “too much focus” on LGBTIQA+ issues by the Labor party had cost it voters in Western Sydney, suggesting this was a factor in preventing Labor from winning the election.

When Anthony Albanese became Opposition leader following that defeat, he removed the Equality portfolio from his Shadow Ministry, and Labor are yet to deliver on a number of promises made to the LGBTIQA+ community prior to his election as PM.

These include appointing a dedicated LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Currently LGBTIQA+ complaints are heard by the Sex Discrimination Commissioner.

Advocates would also like to see the government commit to ending the ban on men who have sex with men from donating blood, and the protection of LGBTIQA+ teachers and employees in faith-based organisations from employment discrimination.

Religious discrimination

The government has already committed to ending discrimination against students in faith schools.

But some advocates fear that if the government passes a Religious Discrimination Bill it will enshrine faith-based exemptions around discriminating against LGBTIQA+ people.

The platform states that no Australian should ever be discriminated against because of “religion or religious belief” and that Labor will “work to ensure that Australia’s anti-vilification laws and discrimination framework [around religious belief] are fit for purpose.”

While the platform also states that LGBTIQA+ Australians “deserve the same human rights, equality, respect and safety as any other Australian,” it does not explicitly rule out exemptions for religious groups.

Labor is committing to include LGBTIQA+ Australians in the consultation and planning process for the 2026 Census and will ensure that it gathers “relevant data” on LGBTIQA+ Australians.

It will also “discontinue the practice of randomly assigning non-binary people and intersex people as male or female,” in the census.

The platform also acknowledges Australia’s “world-leading response to the HIV pandemic.”

But it says more needs to be done, and so Labor is committing to “accelerating efforts to end Australia’s HIV epidemic.”

According to the document, Labor will also “ensure representatives from diverse communities are engaged at every level of reform to the aged care sector to ensure … their needs are met,” with LGBTIQA+ people listed as one of those priority groups.

Refugee rights

There is good news for LGBTIQA+ refugees as the platform states that the fact that an LGBTIQA+ person has fled from a country where homosexuality is criminalised should be “sufficient of itself to establish that fear of persecution is well-founded” in deciding asylum claims.

Labor also says it will ensure that people who self identify as LGBTIQA+ will be “assessed by officers who have expertise and empathy with anti-discrimination principles and human rights law.”

“Officers, translators and interpreters at all levels of the assessment process will have specific [LGBTIQA+] cultural awareness training to ensure the discrimination people seeking asylum face in their country of origin or transit are not replicated,” the document states.

Labor has also pledged not to detain, process or resettle LGBTIQA+ refugees or people seeking asylum in “countries which have criminal laws against any of these communities as it makes these places unsafe environments for all of them.”

This is not the final version of the platform that members will endorse and it is likely that further amendments around LGBTIQA+ law reform will be added to it by delegates during the conference.



The 49th National Conference of the Australian Labor Party is being held at the Brisbane Convention Centre from 17-19 August.

