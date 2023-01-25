Queer favourite Everything Everywhere All At Once up for 11 Oscars

Very wild and very queer sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once has scored a surprise 11 Oscar nominations.

Overnight, it was announced the indie sci-fi-fantasy-comedy-drama had received the most nominations in total.

On the surface, the frenetic adventure follows mum Evelyn, played by Michelle Yeoh, as she’s pulled through multiple universes as different iterations of herself.

But at the core of the movie is a poignant family drama centred on Evelyn’s strained relationships with her husband (Ke Huy Quan) and rebellious lesbian daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu, above).

Joy is a lesbian and wants to introduce her girlfriend to her grandfather at a family party. But Evelyn resists acknowledging her daughter’s sexuality, devastating Joy.

The film was a surprise hit last year and is now up for Best Picture, as well as Best Actress nomination for lead Yeoh.

In the category, she’s up against Cate Blanchett, who is nominated for her lesbian role in psychological drama Tar.

Yeoh’s co-stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis are also up for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is also nominated for Oscars for directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, original screenplay, costume design, editing, original score and original song.

The 2023 Oscars ceremony is on March 12.

Everything Everywhere All At Once director talks queer storyline

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert explained last year the movie’s queer storyline emerged early in the years-long writing process.

“[The script] started as a story about the generation gap between a mother who was an immigrant and a daughter who grew up on the internet in America,” Kwan told USA Today.

“As we were exploring that, I was (doing) a lot of self-reflection on how I was raised, the types of people I was around.

“And how the Asian American community has a very particular way to deal with the tension that comes from a queer child coming out to their parents.”

He recalled, “Each time, it’s almost brushed over or ignored, or the parents are waiting for the ‘phase’ to end.

“There’s no big screaming match. They just end up having to come out every couple years, every time they introduce their partner.

“They have to basically fight for the chance to be seen. It’s like this slow-motion erasure of who they are.”

The storyline culminates in the tear-jerking scene between mum and daughter at the end of the film.

“People are coming out of this film wanting to call their mums and wanting to call their partners,” Daniel Kwan said.

“It’s inspiring people to at least try to have that conversation, whether it’s about identity or brokenness in a relationship. That last scene is touching kids and parents alike.”

