‘Everyone cheered’: This teenager wore a gorgeous red gown to prom

Jordan Hirst
uk norwich korben high school prom dress gown michelle visage
Image: Nina Green/Twitter

A 16-year-old boy from the UK who’s gone viral for wearing a stunning red gown to his school prom said he was “overwhelmed” by people calling him an inspiration.

Two weeks ago, Korben arrived at his end-of-year high school formal to cheers from friends and teachers.

His proud mum Nina posted photos of her son’s sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt on Twitter, and they’ve now been seen by millions of people.

“At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible.”

In the post, Nina also tagged Drag Race’s Michelle Visage and Pose’s Billy Porter, two of Korben’s idols, to ask for their thoughts.

Michelle replied, “Ohhhhhhhh yes! You are an amazing beautiful mom and your child is a STAR.”

Korben said he was “overwhelmed” by the love and support and would “cherish it forever”.

“To be called an inspirational person is everything I could ask for,” he told BBC News.

“All the comments have been really, really lovely – and I’ve loved having the opportunity to show people you can express yourself.

“I’ve loved it. I’m going to cherish it forever.”

‘Everyone just cheered’ for 16-year-old Korben’s prom gown

Korben’s mum Nina told the BBC she tweeted the photos to show and celebrate her son “living his best life”.

“As soon as he got out of the car [at the prom], everyone just cheered and I was crying,” she said.

“Some of the teachers were crying, because he was being who he wanted to be. Everyone has been very supportive, and his year group has been incredible.

“If you let your child be who they are then you’ll get nothing but the best out of them.

“There are people in the world who still don’t understand, but the feeling of acceptance, you can’t beat that feeling.

“I am so happy for him.”

