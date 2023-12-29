Every Drag Race franchise of 2023 ranked

We look at the IMDb rankings of the 2023 Drag Race franchise seasons across the world.

Since RuPaul’s Drag Race kicked off in 2009, the World of Wonder’s universe has expanded across the globe.

In 2023 alone, five new franchises began in Belgium, Sweden, Mexico, Brazil and Germany.

In total, 13 different seasons were completed this year and we’ve crunched the numbers to see which one was the fan favourite.

Like all good rankings, we need to set the ground rules.

To rank the franchises, we are using International Movie Database (IMDb) ratings.

These ratings are of each episode, which are scored out of 10, averaged out over the season. We have not included introduction episodes (before the queens enter the Werk Room) or post-Grand Final episodes.

And finally, we are looking at regular seasons plus All Stars but no “versus the world”.

So let’s take a look at the rankings in reverse order.

13. Drag Race Espana (Spain)

Season 3

Average rating: 6.4

After two successful seasons, 2023’s offering didn’t please fans.

Two episodes even rated as low as 4.2 and 4.7 with the coronation of winner Pitita only scoring a 5.1 out of 10.

12. Drag Race Belgique (Belgium)

Season 1

Average rating: 6.5 The debut season of the French-language series was hosted by Drag Race Canada’s Rita Baga. Despite the low average rating, at least the crowning of winner Drag Couenne received a 7.0 out of 10.

11. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (Australia and New Zealand)

Season 3

Average rating: 6.6 The 2023 edition of Down Under returned after the much-loved and highly-rated season 2. There was some criticism from fans that the series needs to be more focused on the local scene and pop culture. However, there were still some highlights with the Muriel’s Wedding episode scoring 7.4 and the crowning of the first Australian winner: Isis Avis Loren.

10. Drag Race Mexico (Mexico)

Season 1

Average rating: 6.7 The debut season was hosted by Drag Race alumni Valentina as well as Lolita Banana from Drag Race France. Despite the highlights of the wrestling and girl band episodes, the show, won by Cristian Peralta, didn’t get off to an incredibly high-rated start.

9. Drag Race Sverige (Sweden)

Season 1

Average rating: 7.2 The first season of Sweden’s Drag Race was hosted by Robert Fux. Guest judges included a cavalcade of Swedish singers including Eurovision winner Loreen and Caroline Hjelt from Icona Pop. The magnificently named Admira Thunderpussy took the crown in a well-rated premiere season.

8. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Season 8

Average rating: 7.4 The eighth season of the much-loved All Stars series s had some big shoes to fill. 2022 saw the all-winners contest won by Jinkx Monsoon with some truly epic moments. Jimbo was a popular winner when he took out the season 8 crown. Kandy Muse was runner-up and Jessica Wild, who almost stole the show with her Taco Tuesday monologue, was third.

7. RuPaul’s Drag Race (United States)

Season 15

Average rating: 7.6 The year started with the 15th season of the original RuPaul’s Drag Race. The iconic Sasha Colby cruised to victory ahead of duck-walking Anetra. The controversial pair of Luxx Noir London and Mistress Isabelle Brooks were third.

6. Drag Race Germany (Germany, Switzerland and Austria)

Season 1

Average rating: 7.7

Despite the name, the 11 queens competing were from Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The premiere season was hosted by Barbie Breakout and Gianni Jovanovic. The crown was won by Austrian Pandora Nox with the series scoring an impressive 7.7 out of 10.

5. Drag Race Philippines (Philippines)

Season 2

Average rating: 7.7 Hosted Paolo Ballesteros with Drag Race legend Jiggly Caliente on the judging panel, the show was back for a second series. The season was rated high throughout, although the crowing of winner Captivating Katkat only scored a 6.2 out of 10.

4. Drag Race Italia (Italy)

Season 3

Average rating: 8.2* Drag Race Italia was back for its third season. Despite the often long and chaotic episodes, it rated incredibly high. Although there is still one episode to go, we felt the season was complete enough to give it its rightful place in the rankings. The four queens still in the running to win are Lina Galore, Melissa Bianchini, La Sheeva and Silvana della Magliana.

3. Drag Race Brasil (Brazil)

Season 1

Average rating: 8.2 Drag Race Brasil had the highest-rated season out of all the new additions in 2023. The season was hosted by Grag Queen who won the first season of Queen of the Universe. Organzza was the queen who took out the crown.

Drag Race Canada (Canada)

Season 4

Average rating: 8.4* The season is only halfway through its course, so we can’t give it an official ranking. However, it’s only fair we mention it as it’s getting a very high average rating so far. The series is hosted by Drag Race’s own Brooke Lynn Hytes and still has six queens in the running for the crown.

2. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (United Kingdom)

Season 5

Average rating: 8.4

One of Drag Race’s most popular franchises, the 2023 season rated incredibly high once again.

Ginger Johnson won ahead of Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas in what was a popular top three.

1. Drag Race France (France)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drag Race France (@dragrace_france)

Season 2

Average rating: 9.2 Hosted by Drag Race alumni Nicky Doll, the second series proved to be even more popular than the first. The highest-rated franchise of 2023 reached an incredible peak when the Grand Finale, which was won by Keiona, scored a near-perfect 9.8/10.

