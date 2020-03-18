Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam cancelled

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced last night the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

“It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.”

The EBU said that over the past few weeks they explored many alternative options.

However, they faced two challenges. Firstly, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 in Europe. Then secondly, the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities. The combination of those two factors meant the live event could not proceed as planned.

The statement spoke of the organisation’s pride that the contest united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years. It also said, “We, like the millions of fans around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May.”

At this stage, discussions continue among various stakeholders regarding Rotterdam hosting the competition in 2021.

An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union on the #Eurovision Song Contest 2020. pic.twitter.com/b3h7akxvpF — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 18, 2020

Just last month in the Eurovision 2020 Australia Decides live show Montaigne won the right to represent Australia at the event.

Glastonbury also cancelled because of COVID-19

On the same day as the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, fans also heard of the cancellation of the Glastonbury festival. Headliners for the 50th-anniversary festival included Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. Pet Shop Boys, Dua Lipa and Noel Gallagher were also booked for the event.

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

Coachella last week postponed their event until October.

