Eurovision diva Conchita Wurst joins two Aussie stars at QPAC

It will be a night to remember when Eurovision legend Conchita Wurst joins dear friend Trevor Ashley for an evening of musical magic in Brisbane.

Austria’s greatest glam pop vocalist will join with Australia’s queen of cabaret for one night only. Joined by conductor Michael Tyack and Camerata, Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra, they will perform their greatest hits, alone and together in the Concert Hall. Special guest Kate Miller-Heidke will also join the two divas on stage.

Expect “Rise Like A Phoenix” and other songs from Conchita Wurst’s albums, showstoppers and anthems made famous by great divas, plus a tribute to the music of James Bond, including “Writing’s On the Wall”, “Diamonds Are Forever”, “Moonraker” and “Goldfinger”.

Alone they are sensational, but together they will cause an international incident!

Austrian singer Thomas Neuwirth created the stage persona Conchita Wurst in 2011. As a bearded diva, Conchita won the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen for Austria.

Overnight, Conchita became a global figurehead of the LGBTI community with the winning words “We are unstoppable!”

After Eurovision, Conchita released a self-titled debut album in 2015. Numerous awards, Pride performances, and TV appearances in more than 20 countries on four continents followed.

Conchita Wurst joined by Trevor Ashley and Kate Miller-Heidke

Trevor Ashley is one of Australia’s most sought-after and successful performers. He has built a career and following as an actor, writer, director and international queen of cabaret – but not necessarily in that order.

Trevor recently completed a national symphony tour of Diamonds Are For Trevor, a tribute to Shirley Bassey.

He previously saluted all the divas in the hilarious shows Liza (on an E), Liza’s Back! (is Broken), I’m Every Woman and The Bodybag.

Queensland’s own Kate-Miller Heidke will also make a special appearance on stage with Conchita and Trevor.

Last year, Kate represented Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter reprised her song Zero Gravity at the Eurovision: Australia Decides competition show.

Conchita Wurst and Trevor Ashley are in concert featuring Kate Miller-Heidke is at QPAC on February 26. Tickets from the QPAC website.

