Eurovision champ wants drug test to prove he didn’t snort coke at grand final

Damiano David, lead singer of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest winning band Måneskin, has demanded a drug test to prove he didn’t snort a line of cocaine on live TV at the contest’s grand final.

The claims went viral on social media on Sunday, after the broadcast showed the Italian singer with his head close to the table.

Advertisements

But the rocker vehemently denied the accusations. He explained that he was bending down to pick up a glass broken by a bandmate.

A Eurovision spokesperson also confirmed that in a statement about the online chatter.

“The band have strongly refuted the allegations of drug use and the singer in question will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home,” they said.

“This was requested by them last night but could not be immediately organized by the EBU.

“The band, their management and head of delegation have informed us that no drugs were present in the Green Room.

“[They] explained that glass was broken at their table and it was being cleared by the singer.

“The EBU can confirm broken glass was found after an on-site check.

“We are still looking at footage carefully and will update with further information in due course.”

Did someone just do a line live on #Eurovision telly !!? pic.twitter.com/d0gLkIbsZp — Glen Scott QBE (@glenrules) May 22, 2021

The band later also reacted to the allegation on Instagram.

“We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine,” the band wrote.

“We are ready to get [tested], cause we have nothing to hide.”

Italian glam rock band Måneskin win Eurovision 2021

Advertisements

Måneskin won the competition on Sunday morning local time with with their song Zittie e Buonim, scoring a whopping 529 points.

The glam rock band are the first group to win since 2006. Italy hasn’t won the competition since 1990.

France’s Barbara Previ came second with Voilà, while Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears came third with his ballad Tout l’Universe.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.