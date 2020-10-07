Eurovision champ Duncan Laurence just got engaged to his boyfriend

Reigning Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence and his boyfriend Jordan Garfield have announced their engagement on social media.

The Dutch singer-songwriter won the contest for the Netherlands back in 2019 with his track “Arcade” and is still reigning champ due to 2020’s cancellation.

Laurence, who’s bisexual, shared the news on social media, with a photo on his Instagram story of his engagement ring.

“I love you,” Laurence wrote over the black and white image.

“I am the luckiest man in the world,” Garfield wrote, adding that he’s “never been so happy” in his life.

“I’m going to marry a kind, smart, genuine, talented and handsome man. I’m also marrying my best friend.”

Duncan Laurence met Jordan Garfield, a songwriter, while working together in Los Angeles. They went public with their relationship in May.

“We really got to know each other way better through writing music too because you share stories together in a whole different way,” he told Eurovision at the time.

“And you go really deep into those stories and maybe sometimes you get to express emotions that you wouldn’t normally express if it’s not in writing a song.”

After Duncan Laurence’s win, Eurovision 2020 cancelled

Eurovision bosses recently outlined their plans for the 2021 contest even if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across Europe.

Organisers revealed four possible scenarios for next year’s contest, depending on coronavirus restrictions.

In a best-case scenario, the contest would take place in the Netherlands with a full audience or socially-distanced audience.

But in the worst case scenario, the contest could take place remotely with all Eurovision acts performing from studios in their own countries.

