Eurovision Asia is here: Your guide to the brand new contest

The first-ever Eurovision Song Contest Asia is on this weekend; we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.
Eurovision fans, clear your weekend plans because the world’s biggest song contest is heading to Asia for the very first time.
The inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia takes place in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday 14 November, bringing together 11 countries for a night of music, outrageous performances and, of course, those all-important 12 points.
Think Eurovision, but with a whole new collection of countries, languages, musical styles and potential iconic anthems.
And, thanks to SBS, you’ll be able to watch it live or during the traditional Sunday night delayed telecast.
So here’s everything you need to know before tuning in.
What exactly is Eurovision Asia?
It’s essentially the Asian version of the Eurovision Song Contest we know and love, complete with competing countries, elaborate staging, professional juries and public voting.
Instead of Sweden, Italy and Ukraine battling for the trophy, we’ll see countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines taking centre stage.
The competition is being held at One Bangkok Forum and will feature 11 performances, with the winner decided by a 50/50 split between juries and the public.
And yes, the famous Eurovision voting system is coming along for the ride, including those magical 8, 10 and 12 points.
There will even be a familiar face, with Eurovision 2026 winner DARA returning as a special guest performer alongside Thai star Jeff Satur.
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Why isn’t it called Asiavision?
You’d think Eurovision’s Asian cousin would naturally be called Asiavision, but there’s a catch.
Asiavision already exists as a television news exchange and the name previously caused problems for an attempted Asian song contest.
Organisers have also deliberately kept the Eurovision name to build on the original competition’s 70 years of history and international recognition.
Who is competing?
Eleven countries will compete in the first edition: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.
It’s a much smaller field than the European contest, but organisers are hoping to expand, with China and Japan among the countries that have already been involved in discussions about joining.
The idea is to start small and build a competition that could become an annual fixture alongside its European counterpart.
Who are the favourites?
Malaysia is shaping up as the country to beat, with powerhouse vocalist and style icon Aina Abdul delivering the dramatic ballad Bluest Sky.
Think big vocals and the type of entry that gets those all-important jury scores.
The Philippines is another major contender, with CARMELLE serving up the infectious girl-pop banger Sobra-Sobra.
While Laos has one of the competition’s biggest earworms thanks to Thinla’s BAE, which repeats its title a frankly ridiculous 92 times.
And if you love Eurovision for the wonderfully weird and unexpected performances, there’s plenty more to enjoy.
Bangladesh is sending the a cappella beatboxing group Beatmosphere, while Nepal’s Pratik Himal Rai is bringing some gimp-mask realness that wouldn’t look out of place at a particularly adventurous party.
Chuck in some K-Pop, a Disneyesque Thai duet and a few unpredictable vocals and you have a recipe for an entertaining show.
Why isn’t Australia competing?
Despite Australia’s decade-long love affair with Eurovision and being located in the Asia Pacific, we won’t be competing in the inaugural Asian contest.
Australia was actually involved in earlier attempts to bring Eurovision to Asia, with SBS previously developing a version of the competition that never made it to air.
Eurovision Song Contest Director Martin Green recently told the Aussievision podcast that Australia’s possible participation in the Asian competition would ultimately be a decision for SBS, although he considers the original European contest our more natural musical home.
For now, we’ll have to settle for watching, judging everyone from our couches and without the stress of seeing how Australia goes.
Where can I watch Eurovision Asia?
SBS is bringing the whole competition to Australian screens, complete with commentary from none other than Courtney Act.
The contest begins at 12.30 am AEDT on Sunday 15 November, streaming live on SBS On Demand.
If staying up late isn’t your thing, SBS2 will replay the show at 7.30pm AEDT on Sunday 15 November.
Can Australians vote?
Yes, and there’s no need to have a participating country to get involved.
Australians can vote as part of the Rest of the World audience, with those votes counting towards the final result alongside votes from the 11 competing countries.
Voting takes place online at eurovisionasia.com/vote, with each viewer receiving eight free votes to distribute across at least three songs.
The voting opens during the live show, and because Australia isn’t competing, we can vote for any of the 11 entries.
So tune in, prepare your scorecards and get ready for a whole new chapter of Eurovision.
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