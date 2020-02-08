Eurovision 2020 Australia Decides: Montaigne

The Eurovision 2020 Australia Decides live show resulted in a win for Montaigne. Although coming second to Casey Donovan in the public vote, the jury vote pushed the ARIA-winning artist to the top.

Her performance of Don’t Break Me in a clown costume and blue wig featured a powerful dance routine. Indeed, the close-up camera man deserved an award too — or at least danger pay as he darted in and out of the choreography.

Following the performance, Montaigne said she thought both her and the song were a good fit for Eurovision.

“I know through the years there were also a lot of people saying Montaigne would be perfect for Eurovision, a lot of responses about the song saying this was Kate Bush mixed with clown. That response got me excited about doing this because they got my eccentricity matches the Eurovision brand.”

Eurovision 2020 Australia Decides: Casey Donovan

Crowd favourite and second place winner Casey Donovan put in an amazing performance, seemingly let down by a song not equal to her ability.

Early front runner Vanessa Amorosi also scored highly, ending in third place.

Watching a stage hand chase Vanessa Amorosi in around in circles from behind the camera with a weed spray bottle may be the highlight of the evening. #AusDecides #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/L7vHQLrLtI — ScaryDan (@scarydan) February 8, 2020

While some of the lower placed performers may have looked at this year’s competition as a launching pad for another try next year, an announcement from Dami Im probably killed their hopes just a little. Minutes before the announcement of this year’s winner, the Eurovision 2016 second place winner announced she will compete in Australia Decides 2021.

Following her win, Montaigne will now spend a couple of months finessing her performance. Then she heads for Rotterdam in May in Eurovision 2020. She won’t see any competitor from Hungary there. That country pulled out of Eurovision 2020, last year because of the pronounced gayity of the event.

