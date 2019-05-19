Eurovision 2019: Where Australia’s Kate Miller-Heidke placed in grand final

The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence has won the 64th Eurovision Song Contest, as Australia’s Kate Miller-Heidke finished ninth.

Laurence scored 492 points with his ballad “Arcade” at the grand final in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday morning.

“This is to dreaming big, this is to music first always,” Laurence said following the win.

Australia’s Kate Miller-Heidke did us proud with another dazzling performance of her entry “Zero Gravity” at the grand final.

Italy took out second place, followed by Russia, Switzerland and Norway.

1. The Netherlands – 492 points

2. Italy – 465 points

3. Russia – 369 points

4. Switzerland – 360 points

5. Norway – 338 points

6. Sweden – 332 points

7. Azerbaijan – 297 points

8. North Macedonia – 295 points

9. Australia – 285 points

10. Iceland – 234 points

Eurovision’s voting is split between a professional jury from each competing country and the public vote.









Madonna takes to the Eurovision stage

Madonna took to the Eurovision Song Contest stage to perform classic hit “Like A Prayer” and a track from her upcoming album.

The singer donning a hooded robe on a staircase leading to a church door.

﻿

Rapper Quavo joined the Madonna as they performed new track “Future” from Madonna’s upcoming album Madame X.

Asked by Eurovision co-host Assi Azar for advice for the Eurovision finalists, Madonna said the contestants are “all winners no matter what happens.”

“The reason I believe that is to get here wasn’t easy,” she said.

“First, you had to have a dream, and you believed in that dream. In my opinion that makes a winner no matter what happens.

“Look at all the delegates behind us, so many countries that I have been privileged enough to visit and experience, and the one thing that brings me to these countries is music.

“Let’s never underestimate the power of music to bring people together.”