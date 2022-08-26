Europride defiant in face of Serbian presidential cancellation

Organisers today dismissed an announcement by Serbian President Vucic cancelling the long-scheduled Europride celebrations due to take place in Belgrade 12-18 September. Remarkably, at the same press conference where he announced the cancellation, Vucic also proposed extending the term of Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, a lesbian.

The European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) chose Belgrade as the 2022 host of the annual event three years ago. However, pro-Russian President Vucic now claims disputes with neighbouring Kosovo and economic problems prevent his country from hosting Europride.

But EPOA president Kristine Garina said the event would boost the Serbian economy.

“EuroPride in Belgrade will not be cancelled and will bring together thousands of LGBTI+ people from across Europe with LGBTI+ people from Serbia and the wider western Balkans.

“It will bring many millions of Dinar into the local economy, and allow Serbia to show that it is on the road to being a progressive, welcoming European nation. What Serbian authorities must do is stand firm against these bullies, and protect the event.”

By bullies, she means increasingly vocal rightwing anti-LGBTQIA+ Serbians. Several thousand marched through Belgrade recently to protest Pride.

Violation of minority rights

Vucic himself admitted the cancellation was wrong.

“This is a violation of minority rights, but at this moment the state is pressured by numerous problems.”

The president basically admitted his country could not handle attacks on the event by right-wing extremists.

“It’s not the question of whether they (extremists) are stronger, but you just can’t do it all at the same moment, and that’s it. I am not happy about it but we can’t manage.”

Perhaps the authoritarian president did not want to order police to restrain violent attacks by his own supporters.

Serbian right-wingers promised to stop the march today — with the president or without him. Their social media posts included the Z symbol associated with Russian President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cancelled? No! #EuroPride2022 is from 12-18 September and on Saturday 17 September we WILL march with @belgradepride! pic.twitter.com/P4mRaa1Evx — EuroPride • EPOA (@EuroPride) August 27, 2022

