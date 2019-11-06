Europe’s first transgender pride road crossing unveiled

Europe’s first permanent transgender flag-coloured road crossing has been unveiled in the Dutch city of Almere in Holland.

The new pink, blue and white installation – the colours of the transgender flag – was unveiled next to the city’s existing rainbow crossing during their Winter Pride Walk event.

Advertisements

Local Social Democrat MP Jerzy Soetekouw said the two crossings show that “in Almere, everyone is free to be who they want to be.”

The local council in Almere posted photos to Facebook with the caption, “On Saturday 2nd November, during the winter pride walk in Almere, the [transgender road crossing] will be opened.

“Together with the rainbow parade, we want to underline once more that the members of the rainbow community in our city should be able to be themselves in all aspects of life.”

The social media post attracted comments from a number of anti-transgender trolls.

But one user summed up, “How many times have you been scolded on the street? When you walk in hand with your partner, do you get kicked? Spat at? Kicked out of a taxi?

“How many times did your parents throw you out of the house because you took a boyfriend home to meet them? How many times did you have to come out of the closet?

“So what that some money has been spent on paint? If we make more people feel a member of this society, that’s good, right?

“Why do you want to shut them down? People like you are the reason that Pride or a different crosswalk are needed.”

The city of Almere (Netherlands) is the first in Europe to incorporate the trans flag into a zebra crossing! More of this please 😍 pic.twitter.com/O23EOKj7dj — Jeroen van Dijk (@JayvanDijk) November 3, 2019

Other cities have introduced transgender pride flag crossings

Some other cities around the world have installed transgender flag-coloured crossings, as well as their rainbow-coloured counterparts.

But unfortunately, such installations are often the targets of vandals.

Advertisements

In Adelaide, a vandal last week defaced the city’s Pride Walk with religious messages using spray paint.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.