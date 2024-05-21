European Song Contest a Threat to Family Values

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lives in fear of the European Song Contest. Eurovision apparently threatens Turkish family values.

Perhaps it’s the tonnage of twirling disco fabrics.

Though Erdogan insists its not enough Turkish Delight and too much ‘gender neutralisation’.

Erdogan pulled Turkey out of the high-camp pop fest a dozen years ago. He has now praised his decision, describing Eurovision contestants as “Trojan horses of social corruption”.

“We now realize the wisdom of our decision to keep Turkey out of this disgraceful competition for the past 12 years.”

It seems he was notably unimpressed with this year’s winner. The non-binary Swiss singer Nemo won the 68th European Song Contest with The Code.

The pop-rap composition celebrates the singer’s embrace of their non-binary identity. At 24, Nemo became the first non-binary winner of the competition.

The finale of Eurovision 2024 became a celebration of not just Nemo’s win but also of non-binary people in general. Howerver, President Erdogan hinted at his disdain for non-binary people, suggesting they were not ‘normal’.

“It has become impossible to encounter a normal person at such gatherings.

Eurovision Family Values

Contrary to the Turkish President’s beliefs, Eurovision does celebrate family values. But values like diversity and inclusion.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au.