With new seasons of Euphoria and The White Lotus delayed until 2025, insiders predict a dire immediate future for prosthetic penis makers.

Making a convincing prosthetic penis does not come easy. A skilled prosthetic penis maker invests years of study and practice into their art.

One highly regarded artisan explained that his Buddhist beliefs guided his work.

“I take a very Zen approach. No, not Zendaya. Zen: abandoning conscious effort and allowing intuition to take over. I was taught by a great master of prosthetic penis-making who told me: You must be at one with the penis. See the penis. Feel the penis. Breathe the penis. Be the penis.”

But sadly, the skills required for making artificial dongs for television do not equip workers for many other jobs.

Many viewers have also struggled to come to grips with the news Euphoria and The White Lotus will not return to our screens until 2025.

Young Gympie man Wayne Kerr said the shows changed his viewing habits.

“There was so much cock on Euphoria I stopped looking at cam sites and porn tubes. Now, I’ve been forced back to cam sites and the dicks are just so little. Not that I’m a size queen but pleeze? 10 inches? What’s a girl gunna do with that little thing? Give me something with a bit of weight swinging in the breeze and reaching to the knee.”

Can’t get enough prosthetic penis?

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.