Euphoria star to join Hunger Games prequel

As production ramps up for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, producers have announced Hunter Schafer will join the cast.

The familiar face will join Tom Blyth, star of The Gilded Age and Rachel Zegler of West Side Story.

After winning hearts as trans teen Jules Vaughn in Euphoria, Hunter Schafer now moves on to The Hunger Games franchise.

Hunter Schafer will play cousin to Coriolanus Snow

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will follow the rise of a young Coriolanus Snow.

Fans of the film will remember him as the elderly white-haired president of Panem in the first four films. Hunter Schafer will play his cousin Tigris Snow in the prequel film that steps backwards in time to Coriolanus Snow’s youth. The film charts their relationship as Coriolanus is appointed a mentor in the 10th annual Hunger Games. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes explores how the two become enemies after the close friendship of their youth.

Fans of The Hunger Games will remember Tigris as an older cat-like woman during the final siege of the Capitol. She offers Katniss and Peta refuge in a dressmaker’s shop when they attempt to overthrow the president.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement at seeing Hunter Schafer move to the big screen in a major film role.

The actress previously earned praise for her portrayal of Jules in the global hit Euphoria.

But prepare yourself for a long wait. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will debut in cinemas on November 17th 2023.

Watch the first teaser for the prequel film below.