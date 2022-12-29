Erin Daniels brings Dana back for ‘L Word: Generation Q’

For fans of the original L Word, the death of Dana Fairbanks in season three still stings. In the latest episode of the reboot, fans got a glimpse at what her life with Alice could have looked like.

In the most recent episode, The L Word’s first musical episode provided the perfect opportunity to bring a beloved character back to life.

The sixth episode of season three saw the characters go on a musical journey through their trauma after taking ayahuasca at a retreat.

In the episode, Alice (Leisha Hailey), Shane (Kate Moennig), and Sophie (Rosanny Zayas) sing and dance their way through their respective love life dilemmas.

For Alice, she sees a future where she and Dana have grown old and settled down together.

Erin Daniels was “proud” to honour Dana one last time

Showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan spoke to Out Magazine about why she wanted to bring Erin Daniels, who last played Dana 16 years ago, back for the musical special.

Ryan revealed that she had met with Daniels back in season one about returning somehow, but couldn’t find a way to do it until now.

“One of the rules I have about people on this show is that if we say they’re dead, they’re dead,” she said.

“So if they’re going to come back, it has to be as a ghost or in a fantasy way. And this just felt like the ultimate fantasy.

“When I met Erin, I was like, ‘She’s just the loveliest person.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, this person’s down.’ She said she was down to do whatever.

“She was really open two years ago. And so I just kept that with me. And I know we only get to do this once. You really do. You really only get one big swing at something like this.”

Ryan emphasized how proud Daniels was to get to honour the character of Dana Fairbanks one last time.

“She knows what that character means to us and means to the community. And she was so excited to bring her back,” she said.

“And she and Leisha worked their asses off. They worked in their private time.”

The episode also featured a number of references to the original episode where Dana dies in the hospital from breast cancer.

Alice and Dana’s love song instrumental plays over Alice looking through a box that contains the flower she bought for Dana the day she died.

“Yeah, it was an extra stab in the heart, I admit. I admit,” Ryan laughed.

“But story-wise, it felt like it’s an important thing to link those worlds.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.