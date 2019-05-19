Equality Tasmania points to way forward under coalition

Rodney Croome of Equality Tasmania offers hope for future LGBTIQ reform. He says that recent state reform sets a precedent for positive LGBTI law reform under the re-elected Coalition Government. Indeed, Tasmanian LGBTI equality advocates recently achieved the passage of landmark transgender laws through cross-party co-operation.

“In Tasmania we have shown it is possible to make substantial progress towards LGBTI equality,” said spokesperson Rodney Croome.

“We can achieve that regardless of the Government’s stance,”

Equality Tasmania also vow to defend existing equality protections for LGBTI Tasmanians from any attempt by Canberra to water them down.

Spokesperson, Rodney Croome said,

“People of goodwill across all three Tasmanian parties, and from among independent MPs, worked together for positive change. This sets a precedent we will seek to apply federally when it comes to banning conversion therapy and ending discrimination by faith-linked services.”

“Under our Constitution, Parliament makes laws, not the Government, and we will encourage a return to that principle.”

Mr Croome said he is deeply concerned about the federal Coalition’s opposition to Tasmania’s LGBTI equality regime.

“In recent months, Coalition members expressed strident opposition to Tasmania’s landmark transgender laws.

There is also a long history of conservative religious groups opposing Tasmania’s strong LGBTI discrimination and hate speech laws in the name of ‘freedom of speech’ and ‘freedom of religion’.”

“We will work with the Coalition Government where we are in agreement.

“However, we will also be ready for any attacks it launches on Tasmania’s LGBTI human rights laws.”

“Tasmania has one of the best LGBTI human rights frameworks in the world.

“We will defend it with everything we have.”

