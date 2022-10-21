Equality Australia wants to hear your story of religious discrimination

Sydney teacher Steph Lentz was married to a man for four years when she fell in love with a woman at a church and her world “turned upside down”.

Lentz (above) eventually separated from her husband while she was working in a teaching job at a non-denominational Christian school in Sydney.

In late 2020, Lentz made the decision to come out as a lesbian to her employer. She told SBS’ Insight this month that she felt she had “done enough hiding”.

“I was really sick of hiding and being dishonest with myself and other people,” she said.

“I really wanted to live a life that was more transparent and authentic.”

But after the meeting, Lentz said the school lawfully sacked her from her job at the school.

The school defended her firing, saying Lentz was not sacked over her sexuality but because she was unable to sign the school’s “statement of belief” which included rejection of the “immorality” of homosexuality.

Steph said one of the reasons she came out to the school about was because she wanted to advocate for students who struggle to feel comfortable at the school because of their sexuality or gender identity.

“I knew at the time that there are queer students at that school, some of whom were known to me,” she told SBS’ Insight.

“They feel unseen, excluded and sometimes even victimised because of who they are or the way that they behave and perhaps the ways that doesn’t conform to expectations of gender and sexuality.”

Equality Australia survey calls for stories of religious discrimination

National LGBTIQ+ rights organisation Equality Australia launched a new survey calling on the LGBTIQ+ community to share their personal experiences of discrimination at religious schools and organisations.

“We know that discrimination is happening in faith-based schools and other religious institutions around the country,” Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said.

“It’s essential that the real-world experiences of people in our community are understood and acknowledged, and their concerns addressed.”

Brown said students, teachers and other community members can participate in the online survey. She said people also are able to fill out the survey anonymously.

“We know this can be difficult for people to talk about and we will treat everyone’s responses with care, kindness and respect,” she said.

Government to revive Religious Discrimination Bill

Equality Australia also want the survey to capture community sentiment on a federal Religious Discrimination Bill.

Last year, the former Morrison government abandoned its Religious Discrimination Bill after widespread backlash over its weakening of legal protections for women, LGBTIQ+ people, people with disabilities, and even people of faith.

The Albanese government has promised to introduce its own form of the legislation during this term of government.

“It is vital that we hear the voice of all our communities, including LGBTIQ+ people of faith, to ensure we can help shape laws that protect all of us, equally,” Anna Brown said.

“Our community now has the best chance in a generation to make the case for fixing unfair laws that allow religious schools and organisations to discriminate against us.”

“Every student should be able to go to school and feel free to be who they are, supported to learn and safe from discrimination.

“And no teacher should feel they might lose their job because of their sexuality or gender, or because they support a student who is gay or trans.”

‘We need your voice’

Anna Brown said ahead of the election, federal Labor committed to protecting LGBTIQ+ students and teachers from discrimination in religious schools, while maintaining the right of these schools to preference people of faith in the selection of staff.

However, the Albanese Government made no commitment to addressing discrimination in broader religious organisations that provide services to the general public.

“The door should always be open to LGBTIQ+ people who need services, like healthcare, homelessness or disability support – no matter who is delivering that service,” Ms Brown said.

“We want to make sure that any new religious discrimination laws do not introduce new forms of discrimination against LGBTIQ+ people, and work to remove existing legal carve-outs that allow religious schools and organisations to unfairly discriminate against us.

“That’s why we need your voice.”

You can access Equality Australia’s LGBTIQ+ religious discrimination survey at the website here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.