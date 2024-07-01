Epic gay drama Interview with the Vampire gets third season

The gay gothic drama series Interview with the Vampire, starring Aussie actor Sam Reid, has been renewed for a third season.

The TV series is the latest adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 gothic horror novel of the same name. This new series is also so much gayer than the 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

The AMC+ series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Australian actor Sam Reid, above). Louis begins the show recounting the ups and downs of his and Lestat’s “epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality” to an author for a book.

Season two has only just wrapped up with a wild season finale. Louis and Lestat aren’t back together, but at the very least reunited. After a time jump, the book Louis was being interviewed for is published.

Interview With the Vampire, which debuted its first season in 2022, is a brilliant show with an unbelievable 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes for its two seasons.

US network AMC has now confirmed that the series will return for season three.

It’s not a spoiler to say that Aussie actor Sam Reid will return as the terrifyingly beautiful vampire Lestat de Lioncourt.

Season three will focus heavily on Lestat and his own story from his own point of view.

‘Thank you to the beautifully unwell fandom’

Creator, writer and showrunner Rolin Jones thanked AMC and the fans after the renewal.

“Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day,” he said.

“Sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come.)”

Interview with the Vampire is streaming in Australia on streaming service AMC+.

