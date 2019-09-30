Entries open for 2019 Miss Sportsman Hotel drag pageant

Entries have opened for the annual Miss Sportsman Hotel drag pageant in Brisbane.

This year’s contest has a Rock Goddess theme, and a lineup of talented local performers will battle it out at the Sportsman Hotel for the coveted Miss Sporties crown and sash.

The annual contest is on again at the venue on Saturday, November 3, hosted by Queensland Drag Hall of Famer Wanda D’Parke.

Last November, Brisbane drag performer Sellma Soul was crowned Miss Sportsman Hotel 2018.

Sellma, who appeared on The Voice Australia earlier this year, took home a $1000 cash prize and beauty package.

Aurora Arsenic was runner-up at last year’s contest, winning the Miss Rising Star award.

Diamond Good-Rim scored the People’s Choice Award from her Facebook votes.

The 2018 Miss Sportsman Hotel competition had a distinctly European flavour with its Eurovision Song Contest theme.

Wanda D’Parke said: “It takes a lot of guts to get up on stage for any reason.

“From the Gold Coast to Cairns, there’s talented drag queens right up and down Queensland.

“If you can support your suburban or regional drag queens at local events, please do.”

Entry forms for the 2019 Miss Sportsman Hotel competition are available at the bar. Find out more at the Sportsman Hotel’s Facebook page.

