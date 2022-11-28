NSW Police lured and entrapped gay men at beats in the 1980s and 90s, impacting beat outreach workers’ efforts to fight HIV, the state’s inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes has heard.

Ulo Klemmer worked for ACON for five years as an outreach worker at beats, from 1989 to 1994.

He recalled an angry meeting with police after two “very, very good-looking” young undercover officers allegedly tried to entrap him.

“Very early on in the job, when I had the ACON-branded car, I went out to a beat to explore whether we should move further afield,” he told the hearing.

“I went to the beat and I parked the car and two… very, very good looking young men were trying to entice me into the bushes.

“I resisted. They weren’t that good at it. They were very good looking, nonetheless.

“The men approached me in the car and asked me what I was doing there.

“I told them. They took my details and not long after [ACON was] basically summonsed to the police station to have a meeting.

“All the police of that station, the head of the police station, he was very, very angry that [I] had disturbed a police operation. He was furious.”

Police engaged in ‘psychological harassment’ of gay men at beats

Klemmer said officers would approach people in their cars near beats to take details like name and address and tell the person they’d “be in touch”.

“Whether or not they did get in touch, it was like a psychological bit of harassment,” he said.

“Why would they do that? That person was doing absolutely nothing.”

On one occasion, Klemmer said police monitoring a beat blasted YMCA by the Village People over a loudspeaker.

“I guess it was a bit their sense of humour, or something quirky about the police at the time,” Klemmer said.

But Klemmer said the police harassment made the outreach workers’ efforts to share vital safe sex and HIV prevention information much more difficult.

“We could well have been seen – and we were seen – as possibly undercover police,” he said.

“Therefore people tried to avoid us [and] it made it even more difficult than it already was to approach men.

“They were much more timid, which resulted in them not getting the correct HIV/AIDS information. [This] could only have increased infection rates.

“The police action was counteractive to what we were doing. They didn’t stop, knowing that.”

Klemmer regularly visited beats to provide the health information. But he said he never witnessed any public sexual activity.

“I think a lot of what goes on in beats is actually just in the minds of people like the press, the police and the public,” he said.

“It wasn’t just for having sex. Some people went [to beats] to meet people without the sex bit and socialise.

“If anything does happen it’s more than likely very privately done.”

‘Young attractive detectives employed to act as agent provocateur’

Historian Garry Wotherspoon also told the inquiry he’d unearthed evidence of NSW Police “employing young attractive detectives” to “act as agent provocateur” to lure gay men as early as the 1930s and ’40s.

Witness Les Peterkin also told the inquiry he was arrested by an undercover police officer at a north Sydney beat in 1956.

Peterkin recalled a “very young, good-looking fellow in a dark suit” made “signals”, to which he reacted.

“He grabbed me by the scruff of the neck and said ‘You’re under arrest’,” he recalled.

“I was totally gripped with fear and worry about what effect this charge would have on my career and standing in the community.”

Police accused him of soliciting sex in a public place. But the officers later dropped the matter when he revealed his father was a police sergeant.

But the officers advised him, “Put five pounds in your hand and go to Kings Cross and f__k a woman.”

Peterkin recalled, “I did not ever follow that advice.”

The NSW Special Commission of Inquiry will hold its next round of hearings in Sydney from December 5.

The hearings will focus on the police response to suspected hate violence.

