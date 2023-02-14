Enlighten Festival 2023 unveils super exciting program

The Enlighten Festival is back to illuminate Canberra with 17 spectacular days of culture and creativity and this year unveiling an exciting line-up of events from 3 to 19 March 2023.

From chart-topping performers and amazing local artists, to huge illuminated installations, Enlighten Festival is not to be missed in Canberra.

This year, along with the amazing projections on our national attractions, visitors can also expect a lively atmosphere.

This will include up to four acts on the Festival Hub stage every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

There will also be up to two acts each week night during Illuminations @ Enlighten Festival (3-13 March).

The Festival Hub stage will host live entertainment from interstate and also local acts including R&B hitmaker Vetta Borne (also performing at Sydney World Pride), First Nations electronic artist Hylander and Canberra’s own Australian-Samoan R&B artist Kirrah Amosa.

Canberra Day

Canberra Day @ Enlighten Festival (13 March) celebrate Canberra’s 110th anniversary in style with a free live concert showcasing talented local bands including Canberra trio SAFIA also.

First formed in Canberra in 2012, the band has gained enormous public attention with several popular hits. SAFIA will headline the Canberra Day performances at Stage 88 with the event commencing at 12pm.

Alongside the talented stage entertainment, several illuminated installations will brighten festival grounds including seven-metre-high pair of lungs named Reflecting Hope by Clint Hurrell.

This large, free-standing sculpture will provide a theatrical illusion of breathing lungs with lights, lasers and haze for an immersive experience.

Other additions include an inflatable sculptural production inspired by the sea named Macrocosm created by Matthew Aberline (IBU) as well as Maurice Goldberg.

This sustainable artwork is almost completely created using hand-crafted drawings printed on recycled PET bottles fabric.

For those keen to see an impressive blend of ancient decorative arts with illusionistic digital holographic technology should check out Ostensorium as well, a holographic light installation.

For this work artist Joel Zika has created a series of 3D digital sculptures which appear to float in front of audiences without screens or a projection surface – a must see.

Illuminations will also light up the city – visit the website to learn more.

Pride Weekend

Pride Weekend @ Enlighten Festival (10-12 March) is a celebration of LGBTIQA+ pride with a range of events to celebrate Canberra’s inclusive community.

This will also showcase performances that feature artists from Canberra’s LGBTQIA+ community. Talents will include Transista Groove, local band Nonbinarycode, Lucy Ridge and our very own Canberra QWIRE.

FreshOut! @ Enlighten Festival (11 March) is a one-day, family-friendly event at Glebe Park.

Featuring Australia’s finest performing artists a village of market stalls representing our diverse community organisations and local businesses, and a showcase of Canberra’s finest food and wines produced within the region as well.

FreshOut! is sure to be the highlight of the weekend. Featuring an energising line-up of acts including ARIA nominated children’s group Tip Toe Giants, Canberra’s four-piece punk rock band Glitoris and also Television superstar and gifted singer/songwriter Ellen Reed.

Then, see balloons fill the sky with a blaze of colour at the Canberra Balloon Spectacular @ Enlighten Festival.

Watch a special Pride Flight take off on the opening morning (11 March). Then watch as hot air balloons from Australia and overseas fly LGBTIQA+ flags.

Enlighten Festival starts Friday 3 March and runs until Sunday 19 March. Entry is free, however some events may be ticketed.

Visit enlightencanberra.com for more information.

