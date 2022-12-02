End of 3-day Drag Queen Storytime vilification hearing

The three-day Drag Queen Storytime vilification hearing over statements by Lyle Shelton finished this week. Shelton made the comments in a January 2020 blog post following the Drag Queen Storytime tragedy a few days prior.

On January 12, 2020 students from the UQ Liberal National Club disrupted a Drag Queen Storytime event in inner Brisbane. The following day, protest leader Wilson Gavin took his life.

A few days later, Shelton took aim at “those who put drag queens in front of children and who want to spread their radical sexual expressionism and gender confusion to children everywhere.”

He made personal criticisms of the two performers who read at the event, Diamond (Dwayne Hill) and Queenie (Johnny Valkyrie). Shelton made much of Diamond’s stage name, Good-Rim, used solely for adult events. He also described the entertainer as a Porn Star because of an Adult Industry Award given for mainstream drag performances on licensed premises. Diamond has not worked in the adult industry, nor was the award for adult industry work. Surely Shelton understands that as a man who won the 2016 Daniel Award without ever, I assume, being literally thrown into a lion’s den.

Following the three-day hearing, Diamond and Johnny’s legal team will make written submissions In February. Shelton’s lawyers will respond in March 2023 with a decision announced sometime afterward.

Hate does not happen in a vacuum.

“Hate crimes like we saw in Colorado do not happen in a vacuum,” Matilda Alexander from the LGBTI Legal Service told QNews.

The LGBTI Legal Service represented Johnny and Diamond at the hearings.

“Hate starts when people form fearful and prejudiced views in their minds. Hate grows when these views are spread to others in conversations. Hatred explodes when those views are shared publicly by people in positions of power and influence.

“Hate speech is unlawful because it is dangerous and a threat to our safety.

“This case is about love over hate and the LGBTI legal service will always stand up against hate and promote love.

“Our community needs to feel safe in our homes, online, and in public. This case is about making us safe from hatred.”

Thank you 🏳️‍🌈💞🏳️‍🌈

Dwayne (Diamond) told QNews that both he and Johnny were relieved to finally put the hearings behind them and look forward to the decision.

“We could not have gotten through this without the support of our friends, families, our beautiful communities, and our amazing legal team. We will never forget the support we received from the LGBTI Legal Service during a challenging time in our lives. Vilification and hate speech take a terrible toll but we felt supported and that makes a huge difference.”

