Emotional responses to the murder of trans teen Brianna Ghey

16-year-old Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death in Cheshire last week, in what police suspect was a “targeted attack”.
In a statement from her family, they describe Brianna as “a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all who met her.
“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same,” they continue.
A boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Community mourning the loss
While many are saddened by the loss, many LGBTQIA+ community members and allies are also outraged.
Some of this rage is in response to the tasteless media coverage reducing Brianna to “transgender girl”.
1. Her name was Brianna Ghey not “transgender girl”
2. BULLSHIT this wasn’t a hate crime.
This is what happens when a government uses a community vulnerable to violence as red meat for culture wars. It radicalises and creates violence, like the refugee attacks in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/SkfuDiJafG
— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 13, 2023
Brianna Ghey was a 16 year old trans girl who was stabbed to death in what is being described as a targeted attack. Any newspaper or media that panders to transphobia has blood on their hands. This isn’t a debate, this is people’s lives. #ProtectTransKids pic.twitter.com/MiQt9smx2P
— Ollie @classconsciousqueer@mastodon.ie (@Comrade_Ollie) February 12, 2023
TikTok tributes to Brianna Ghey
The teen was known for her online presence, particularly on TikTok, where she would frequently discuss her struggles.
The account also had over 11,000 followers.
Now, followers and fellow mourners have collected online to share their TikToks in tribute to Brianna.
@justicefor_briannaghey so sad #fyp #foryou #rip #briannaghey #trans ♬ original sound – 🫂 @pangiey such a gorgeous girl, she never deserved it. #briannaghey #transright #fyp #fy #viral #🏳️⚧️ ♬ original sound – ang
Brianna Ghey posted her final TikTok mere hours before her murder.
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
No Comment