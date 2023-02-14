Emotional responses to the murder of trans teen Brianna Ghey

In a statement from her family, they describe Brianna as “a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all who met her.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same,” they continue.

A boy and girl, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Community mourning the loss

While many are saddened by the loss, many LGBTQIA+ community members and allies are also outraged.

Some of this rage is in response to the tasteless media coverage reducing Brianna to “transgender girl”.

1. Her name was Brianna Ghey not “transgender girl” 2. BULLSHIT this wasn’t a hate crime. This is what happens when a government uses a community vulnerable to violence as red meat for culture wars. It radicalises and creates violence, like the refugee attacks in Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/SkfuDiJafG — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 13, 2023

Brianna Ghey was a 16 year old trans girl who was stabbed to death in what is being described as a targeted attack. Any newspaper or media that panders to transphobia has blood on their hands. This isn’t a debate, this is people’s lives. #ProtectTransKids pic.twitter.com/MiQt9smx2P — Ollie @classconsciousqueer@mastodon.ie (@Comrade_Ollie) February 12, 2023

TikTok tributes to Brianna Ghey