emmanueldontdoit: lesbian and emu go viral

A lesbian farmer and emu have gone viral on social media. Viewers can’t get enough of the giant bird interrupting video shoots to peck at the camera, inspiring the catchphrase #emmanueldontdoit.

Scroll down for the vids of the lesbian farmer and emu

Taylor Blake first met Emmanuel when her aging grandparents adopted the emu in 2015. Emmanual lives on their South Florida hobby farm where they raise miniature cattle. Taylor and her girlfriend live at the farm and help her grandparents care for their animals.

Taylor told the Washington Post she began posting videos of her interactions with the animals in 2018.

“The world is dark, and animals bring everyone joy. They’re funny, they’re entertaining.”

#emmanueldontdoit

However, Emmanuel proved something of a problem — a born photobomber. She said the bird is obsessed with her and her camera.

“No matter where I am … he always has to be right next to me.”

The first clip featuring the lesbian farmer and emu garnered over nine million views. Taylor has since appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and it seems Emmanuel can look forward to a successful show business career.

However, despite his apparent destructiveness, Taylor describes him as affectionate.

“Emmanuel is actually very affectionate. He either wants to be cuddled or wreak havoc, no in between.”

She also says he hasn’t let fame go to his head. Still the same humble, grounded emu.

“I have talked to him about it a few times, but he hasn’t really had much of a reaction. I think he’s just … adapting to this new life of fame.”

Emmanuel has let the fame get to his head pic.twitter.com/VNmF4E4Ju0 — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) July 19, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.