House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has spoken about honouring their nonbinary identity.

The actor was nominated for their first Golden Globe for portraying Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel.

Despite losing out to Zendaya for Euphoria, on the red carpet D’Arcy said they felt “very privileged” to be nominated.

D’Arcy told E! that the nomination was “beautifully ironic”.

“It’s kind of a surreal thing because when I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend, to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,” they said.

“It wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending, and weirdly, it’s at that point that I got nominated for best actress at the Golden Globes, which is beautifully ironic.”

Emma D’Arcy shares their feelings on being nominated for playing a female role. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vvLm2GA7Ld — E! News (@enews) January 12, 2023

D’Arcy added that their nomination “implies that the space for trans people and gender-nonconforming people is getting bigger all the time. So, I feel very privileged”.

The actor brought their authentic self to the awards, in an outfit that spoke to both feminine and masculine energy.

“I’m also doing trans because I’m wearing some trousers and a skirt at the same time. And nothing says non-binary like wearing both a skirt and trousers,” they said.

Famously, Emma D’Arcy is also responsible for Negroni Sbagliato’s rise in popularity.

